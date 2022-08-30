National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year from September 1st to 7th. The purpose behind celebrating this week is to make people aware about good health and nutritious food. People understand the importance of a healthy body and aim at adopting a healthy lifestyle. Nutrition is a basic necessity to lead a healthy life. Every year the theme of National Nutrition Week keeps changing keeping in mind the relevance of the subject. There are not many who do know about the importance and history of National Nutrition Week. So let's discuss. 7 Immunity-Boosting Fruits to Add to Your Diet to Strengthen Your Body's Natural Defenses.

National Nutrition Week History

The National Nutrition Week was first observed in March 1975 by the ADA (American Dietetic Association, now - Academy of Nutrition and Diet Science). It was celebrated with the aim of making people aware of the day. You will be surprised to know that in 1980, people reacted so strongly that it was celebrated for a whole month instead of a week. However, the central government in India decided to launch a campaign, the National Nutrition Week, in 1982. This campaign was created to educate people about the importance of nutrition and urge them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

National Nutrition Week Importance

National Nutrition Week is of utmost importance so that people are more and more aware about their health. The aim is to tell people about including the food items in our diet that can strengthen our immunity and body. Nutrition is the center of our daily life and a balanced and nutritious diet is necessary to keep this cycle under control. To educate people about this, the Food and Nutrition Board of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India organises this week-long annual festival of National Nutrition Week. It emphasises on the importance and function of proper nutrition in the human body.

The goal of National Nutrition Week is to build a healthy nation. Various seminars are organized this week and various competitions, and road shows are also organised. Many people in India today are malnourished and they need a proper diet for their better physical development. In order to give proper education to every child and citizen in India, the government has also organised many seminars and camps.

The human body requires 7 major types of nutrients. Not all nutrients provide energy but are still as important as water and fibre. Micronutrients are also important but are needed in smaller amounts. The National Nutrition Week campaign educates the world to keep the body healthy.

