National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2021 Details: Talking about HIV/AIDS behind closed doors is a thing of passe. In the 21st century, HIV/AIDS is merely a deadly disease and not a taboo, like it used to be. Or it is still one? Every year, people observe the occasion of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and how important it is for a woman to be educated on the topic. There’s a lot to know about the observance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. If you are looking to find more information about National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2021 – its date, history, theme, and significance, then you have the right place.

What Is the Date of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2021?

Every year, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is celebrated on March 10. This year, it will fall on Wednesday. This year, it will be the 16th edition of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Why Are Indian Women More Vulnerable to HIV/AIDS Than Men?

What Is the Theme of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2021?

The global event of National Women HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is celebrated on a particular theme annually. The official theme of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2021 is ‘You. Me. WE. Changing the face of HIV’. The theme is chosen as it aims to highlight how an individual, a group, and society can play their respective roles in the prevention of HIV.

What Is the History & Significance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day?

The first edition of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day took place in 2006. Since then, this healthcare event has been observed year after year. The event strives to educate people, especially women, on protecting themselves and others from HIV. Every individual has a beneficial role to play in the prevention of HIV. Can Not Using Protection While Having Oral Sex Put You at the Risk of HIV and Other STDs? Everything You Need to Know.

Several factors, such as poverty, racial discrimination, social stigma, mistrust, fear, etc., make people avoid taking appropriate medical care at the right time. Often, women develop unique symptoms when it comes to HIV/AIDS. However, with programs such as National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, they are more informed about what’s happening with them. Women are more confident of what treatment should be undertaken, and how to remain calm and assertive throughout.

Events such as National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day are a step in the right direction as it empowers a section of the society, i.e., women, and emphasises their good health and life.

