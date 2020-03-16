Rannvijay Singh Birthday Special: Fitness Tips by the Original Roadie to Stay Healthy and Active

Rannvijay Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram / Rannvijay Singh)

The judge of the famous television reality show MTV Roadies, Rannvijay Singh turns 37 years old on March 16, 2020. He is also known for his roles in Bollywood films like London Dreams released in the year 2009 and Action Replayy which has hit the box office in 2010. Apart from that, he has also been a VJ, however, he is mostly known for his appearance in Roadies as a judge. It must also be noted that Rannvijay was the winner of the first season of Roadies. On the occasion of Rannvijay Singh birthday, we will share the fitness tip by secrets of the real roadie which can help you to stay healthy and fit.

Rannvijay Singh was born in Jalandhar, Punjab. His father Iqbal Singh Singha is retired Lt. General of Indian Army and his mother Baljeet Kaur is a housewife. Rannvijay belongs from an army background which itself initiated him to lead a healthy lifestyle. He completed his graduation from Army Public School located at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi. Rannvijay cleared his test and was all set to join the Indian army before he opted to participate in Roadies, because he wanted to win the Hero Honda Karizma R motorcycle. Now let us have a look at some of the fitness secret shared by the man himself as per the report by doctor.ndtv.com.

Fitness Tips By Rannvijay Singh

1. Say No to Alcohol & Cigarette Smoking- Being the judge of Roadies and hosting many other reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Stuntsmania to name a few, many youngsters look upon him as an idol. This is the main reason why he always stays away from smoking and alcohol, also according to him, it plays a crucial role in his fitness.

2. Make Fitness an Essential Part of Your Life - According to Rannvijay, fitness should be part of daily life, no matter wherever you are, be it vacation or at home. Just a small physical activity in the morning or evening, is more than enough to keep you fit. It can be playing a particular sport or any outdoor activity.

3. Prefers Endurance & Sports Activity For Healthy Body- Surprisingly, Rannvijay doesn't hit the gym for fitness. He believes in running or playing sports like basketball or football to keep himself fit. The Roadie star also suggests doing fun and adventurous activities like trekking, hiking and outdoor cycling.

4. Eat Lots of Fruit & Avoid Junk Foods- The Splitsvilla judge keeps himself hydrated throughout the day and makes sure to eat different types of fruits at regular interval. Rannvijay also avoids junk foods and fried items.

5. Sleep is Most Important- Lastly, the body needs good sleep to stay fit and healthy. Rannvijay makes a point that he gets an ample amount of sleep.

Rannvijay indeed has a hardcore personality, if not Roadies, he would have now been serving the Indian army. The Roadie star is definitely an inspiration for many youngsters to lead a disciplined life. We at LatestLY wish Rannvijay Singh a very Happy and healthy birthday.