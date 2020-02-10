Sania Mirza’s Transformation Picture After Weight Loss Will Give Major Fitness Goals to All Mommies Around the World

Sania Mirza (Photo Credits: Instagram / Sania Mirza)

Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza posted a picture of her transformation which is indeed jaw-dropping and appreciative. Sania looks more gorgeous after reducing weights and also gives out a strong message to all her fans. She lost 26 kg in a matter of just four months after delivering her cute son Izhaan. In the below article, we will see in brief what fitness mantra Sania Mirza adapted to reach 63 kg body weight from 89 kg. Her weight loss has definitely given out positive message to all mummies around the world along with other sportsperson or an athlete striving to get back in shape. Sania Mirza Workout and Diet: How the Indian Tennis Star Lost 26kg in Four Months After Her Pregnancy (Watch Videos)

According to tennis star Sania Mirza, while on weight loss, every day should be treated separately with day wise goal. The focus should be on one single day training at a time where your dreams and long term goals should always be present at the back of the mind. For achieving your desired fitness goal, patience, perseverance, determination and will power matters a lot and you should never give up in that journey. Sania Mirza has mostly focussed on conditioning training, cardio, weight training and core for her immense weight loss journey. Sania Mirza has constantly post day-wise videos of her weight loss journey, which can guide women to lose weight post-pregnancy. Sania Mirza Out of Australian Open 2020, Forced to Retire from Women’s Doubles First Round Match Due to Calf-Strain.

Sania Mirza Looks Super-Hot After Reducing Weight

Sania Mirza Cardio, Conditioning & Plank

From the professional front, Sania Mirza is back in action after two years of gap. She won the opening round of women’s doubles at the Hobart International. Unfortunately, she had to exit in the first round of Australian Open 2020 due to calf injury where she and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok entered the major after winning the doubles title at the Hobart International. Her fans will pray for quick recovery and would like to see her back in action soon.