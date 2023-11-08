Snake venom abuse may not a common or rampant phenomenon, and it is generally considered a rare and dangerous practice, it is yet sometimes seen as a mark of luxury and status in parties and raves. The reasons behind snake venom abuse can vary, and they are often driven by a combination of ignorance, misguided beliefs, and sometimes even deliberate attempts to seek altered states of consciousness. Snake Venom Drug Abuse: Can You Get High on Snake Bite Venom? Know About Snake Venom Drug Addiction, Symptoms, Side Effects and Treatment.

There have been some instances where individuals have sought to achieve altered states of consciousness by introducing snake venom into their bodies, especially in raves and parties illegally. This is highly dangerous, as snake venom is not a recreational drug and can lead to severe health consequences.

What Is Snake Venom Abuse?

Snake venom abuse refers to the harmful practice of intentionally exposing oneself to snake venom. Some individuals, often with a misguided notion of its benefits or as an attempt to achieve altered states of consciousness, intentionally provoke snakebites or inject themselves with snake venom. This dangerous behavior is not only life-threatening but also illegal in many countries due to its health risks.

What Is Snake Venom Drug Addiction?

Snake venom drug addiction, often considered a subset of substance use disorder, involves an individual's compulsion to regularly consume snake venom to the detriment of their physical and mental health. This is not a recognized drug addiction in the conventional sense, but it reflects the consumption of a dangerous substance, which may have a destructive impact on the individual's life.

Can One Get High on Snake Venom?

As per "Snake Venom Use as a Substitute for Opioids: A Case Report and Review of Literature", a study on NCBI, Mind-altering substances like tobacco, cannabis, and opium have been in use throughout human history for recreational purposes. Interestingly, derivatives from reptiles such as snakes, lizards, and scorpions can also serve as recreational alternatives to these substances. However, their use is infrequent, and there is limited literature available on the subject. It is important to know that snake venom contains potent toxins that can be lethal, causing severe health consequences, including tissue damage, organ failure, and even death. It is not used to achieve a pleasurable high.

Which snake is used for snake bite drug?

As per authorities from the Narcotics Control Bureau, cobra venom is the primary type of snake venom commonly utilized at rave parties. Cobras are readily accessible through snake charmers, and smugglers often source their supply from these individuals. The venom is typically processed into a powdered form and is subsequently ingested by mixing it with beverages.

Is snake venom used in drugs?

Snake venom does have applications in medicine and pharmaceuticals. Snake venom contains a variety of bioactive proteins and enzymes that have been studied for their potential therapeutic uses. These include the development of drugs to treat conditions like hypertension, blood clotting disorders, and even certain types of pain. However, these pharmaceutical applications are carefully controlled, and snake venom should not be used or consumed without proper medical supervision.

In summary, snake venom abuse and snake venom drug addiction are dangerous and life-threatening behaviors, and snake venom should never be consumed for recreational purposes. Instead, the focus should be on the development of safe and effective antivenoms and potential medical treatments that can benefit human health while minimizing the risks associated with snake venom.

(Disclaimer: Snake venom contains potent toxins that can be lethal, causing severe health consequences. This article doesn't in any way, shape or form encourage any/all kind of abuse)

