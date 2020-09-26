For weight loss, the most important thing is to have the will power, determination and patience to achieve the desired result. You just can't lose weight by eating a specific food or taking membership in a well-equipped gym. A whole-hearted effort with a smart approach definitely reaps a good result. Free-hand bodyweight exercises are always effective than machine-based exercise. In this week's weight loss tip, we will speak about jump lunge exercise, which can help lose overall body fat and also toned up your lower body muscles. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How High Knees Exercise Can Help You Lose Body Fat (Watch Video)

Jump lunge exercise is a plyometric exercise which helps develop endurance and strength. Irrespective of whether you are working out at the gym or at home, you should definitely incorporate this workout in your training. Jump lunge uses explosive movement uses explosive movements to build strength and to condition the muscles and heart. This exercise can also be included as part of a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) which helps in burning a great number of calories. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How Spiderman Plank Exercise Can Help You Lose Belly Fat (Watch Video)

Jump Lunge For Fat Loss / Weight Loss

This exercise is an advanced version of basic lunges exercise. The only addition in the exercise is the jump. The plyometric transition consists of jumping high in the air and switching your forward foot before landing, ensuring that your knee does not cross toes. The most challenging part in this exercise is to maintain the balance after landing, also be sure to keep your back straight throughout. This exercise targets larger muscle groups like quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and hip flexors which expedite the fat loss process. If performed perfectly, then it will also engage muscles that stabilize the core and hips. You should definitely give this exercise a try for weight loss after perfecting your static lunge.

Jump Lunge Exercise

Perform jump lunge also known as split lunges in four to five sets of 15 repetitions each. You can include this exercise in your daily routine as cardio or during your lower body training days for weight loss. Also, note that other exercise like planks, push-ups, squats to name a few should also be part of the routine for achieving the desired body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

