Medium-chain triglyceride oil, better known as MCT oil, has become quite popular these days in the world of fitness. Not only does this oil help in weight loss, but it also has numerous benefits associated with it. MCT oil contains medium-length chains of fats called triglycerides. This oil is mostly extracted from coconut oil, as more than 50 per cent of the fat in coconut oil comes from medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). Triglycerides fats are also found in foods like palm oil, eggs and dairy products. In this week's weight loss tip, we bring you the properties of MCT oil that can help you shed some kilos and reduce fat. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Coconut Oil to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

MCT oil can provide the body with an instant source of energy, as the body absorbs medium-chain triglycerides more rapidly than long-chain triglycerides. MCTs enter cells easily without being broken down and can be used as an instant source of energy. People who are on a ketogenic diet are recommended to use MCT oil in their daily diet as medium-chain triglycerides can be converted into ketones in the liver. Ketones use stored body fat as fuel for energy. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Ginger to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

MCT Oil For Weight Loss

As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, MCT oil increases the release of peptide YY and leptin and these two hormones promote the feeling of fullness in the body. The same study also stated that MCT oil has been shown to significantly reduce body weight and waist circumference. Also, medium-chain triglycerides have about 10 percent fewer calories than long-chain triglycerides (LCTs), which are found in foods such as olive oil, nuts and avocados. As per the study on 'Gut Microbiota and Metabolic Health' published in the National Institute of Health, MCT oil can help optimise the growth of good bacteria and support the gut lining, which can also expedite the weight loss process.

MCT oil can also help reduce lactate build-up in athletes while performing different exercises. Taking MCTs just prior to the workout will enable the body to use fat instead of carbs for energy. This can lead to overall body fat loss. Therefore, without a second thought, go ahead and add MCT oil in your smoothies, bulletproof coffee and salad dressings.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

