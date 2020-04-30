Could a Toe Rash Be a Possible Symptom of Coronavirus Infection? Here's How to Know If You Should Be Tested For COVID-19 By the Changes in Your Skin!

‘COVID Toes’ is the mysterious new skin condition that could be the symptom of COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Image Used For Representational Purposes Only

If you are a bit feverish or tired, you might wonder, 'Could I have COVID-19?' It is a legitimate concern considering that coronavirus has spread like wildfire worldwide. But are cough, fever and shortness of breath the only symptoms that you should consider, to get yourself tested? CDC has listed a few new signs on the coronavirus symptom list. But it turns out that a toe rash is a thing too. If you notice a lession on your toes, here is when to raise your eyebrows that something could be amiss.

Where Do the Rashes Typically Form and How Do They Look?

A few COVID-19 positive patients have developed rashes on their skin, the appearance and severity of which varies from person to person. Doctors treating the patients have said that the rash is widespread, patchy-looking and red. The rashes could also be mildly itchy and typically appears on the chest, abdomen, back and shoulders of the patient's body. A new research has found that rashes could also occur in toes and it was common in children. In some cases, a rash could potentially be the only sign of infection. Patients with Very Mild COVID-19 Symptoms Will Have Home Isolation Option: Union Health Ministry.

What Causes the Toe Rashes?

Some experts believe that a patient could get a rash in response to the immune system. Fighting a coronavirus infection or any other infection could potentially trigger rashes. A study carried on 88 infected patients at the Lecco Hospital in Lombardy, which is one of the hardest-hit Italian regions, found 20% of patients experienced skin rashes. More research needs to be done to determine a direct correlation between COVID-19 and skin manifestations. Can a Simple Pulse Oximeter Detect COVID-19 Symptoms at Home? Here's How the Device Works to Measure Oxygen Levels in Your Body.

How to Know If the Rash Is a Sign Of the Infection?

If you had eczema or hives that come and regularly go, noticing rashes may not be a thing of concern. Also, if you get rashes that are necessarily not itchy, burning, or stinging, they are likely not related to a viral infection. However, if you notice notice rashes or spots on your toes, you must report to the doctor. New COVID-19 Symptoms: CDC Lists Chills, Muscle Pain, And Other Signs You Need To Watch Out For!

That said, a rash can occur for several reasons. So, if you have one, it does not confirm COVID-19. Talk to your doctor if other symptoms like fever and cough accompany the rash.