World Arthritis Day is an annual event that is observed on October 12 to raise awareness about arthritis and other rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs). This global event highlights the impact these conditions have on millions of people worldwide and encourages early diagnosis, timely treatment, and lifestyle management. World Arthritis Day 2025 falls on Sunday, October 12. Every year, the Arthritis Foundation uses this special day to spread the word about the disease’s far-reaching impact. In this article, let’s know more about World Arthritis Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. World Arthritis Day Quotes, Slogans and Images: Send Messages, Sayings, Photos and HD Wallpapers To Raise Global Awareness on Arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2025 Date

World Arthritis Day 2025 falls on Sunday, October 12.

What is Arthritis?

Arthritis is a term used to describe inflammation and stiffness in the joints. It’s not a single disease but a group of conditions that affect the joints, surrounding tissues, and sometimes other organs. The common symptoms include joint pain, swelling, stiffness, and reduced range of motion. These symptoms may come and go, and they often get worse with age. The risk factors include age, family history, obesity, previous joint injury, and autoimmune disorders.

World Arthritis Day 2025 History

World Arthritis Day was established in 1996 to raise global awareness of arthritis. Since then, this global event is observed on October 12. Arthritis affects half a billion people worldwide and nearly 60 million adults and children in the U.S. That’s about 1 in 4 U.S. adults, and children can be diagnosed as young as a few months old. Since the Arthritis Foundation began in 1948, it offers practical resources and support and to find better treatments.

World Arthritis Day Significance

World Arthritis Day is an important event that aims to spread awareness about symptoms such as joint pain, stiffness, and swelling, and to emphasise the importance of physical activity, a healthy diet, and medical support in managing arthritis. The day also serves as a platform for patients, healthcare professionals, and organizations to come together, share experiences, and advocate for better care and research.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).