World Immunisation Week 2020: From Flu to Hepatitis B, Every Woman Needs a Shot of These Important Vaccines!

You must have got a handful of vaccinations since a kid and may not have thought about immunisation since then. But even as an adult, you will need a few shots to stay at the top of your health. You must have got the pertussis vaccine as a child, but CDC recommends that you still get the booster as an adult. You should also get tetanus shot every ten years. Not sure when you were last vaccinated? Here are all the vaccines that you need as an adult.

Flu shot

Since flu can change from year to year, you need to get the flu shot annually. Mark it in your calendar. You might also need to get a shot during pregnancy to reduce the risk of miscarriage and other complications. World Immunisation Week 2020: From Hepatitis A to MMR, Vaccines to Avoid During Pregnancy to Prevent Miscarriage and Birth Defects.

HPV Vaccine

CDC recommends HPV for all women above age 26. The shot includes three doses, and you must finish the series of the shots to reap the full benefits. You will not need a booster shot after you are done with their doses. Can Your Child Be Allergic to Vaccines? You Must Know These 5 Things about Vaccine Allergies.

Meningococcal Vaccines

Meningitis is a severe infection of the brain and spinal cord that can spread when you live in close quarters. While you may have got this shot in your childhood, it’s still possible that you might have missed it. Talk to your doctor to find out if you should be vaccinated. If you suffer from an immune system disorder or a removed or damaged spleen, you may have to be re-vaccinated even if you took the shot.

MMR Vaccine

If you missed MMR as a kid, you should get it as an adult. If you are not sure if you had the vaccine, your doctor would recommend a blood test to see if you are protected. Anti-Vaxxers Using Facebook and Google? Spread of Measles in US Due to Anti-Vaccine Ads Reports Find.

Varicella Vaccine

Varicella vaccine will protect you against chickenpox. If you did not get the vaccine or the disease as a child, you could get it now. Not sure if you ever had chickenpox? Your doctor will do a blood test to determine if you still need to be protected.

Hepatitis B Vaccine

If you have not been vaccinated for Hepatitis B, you can get it now. The vaccine is especially necessary if you have multiple sex partners, have chronic liver or kidney disease, or if you travel to countries where the disease is prevalent.

It is also never too late to get the Hepatitis A Vaccine. You will be protected for life if you have received the doses.