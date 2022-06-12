Detoxification is a crucial component of today's life as it is an essential part to lead an optimal and healthy life. It generally means cleansing the blood, and this is achieved by the removal of impurities from the blood in the liver. A body detoxification program can make a lot of difference, and to achieve that we have curated a list of 5 effective tips that are easy to follow, safe and time-effective. From Cucumber Mint Cooler to Fennel Seeds Water, 5 Detox Juice Combinations To Beat the Summer Heat!

Fasting and Eating Clean

To filter out the liver from the harmful toxins and give rest to your organs regularly and practice fasting. One popular way to jumpstart your body's detoxification process is to practice intermittent fasting. Consume clean food products such as fresh vegetables and fruits.

Avoid Packaged Drinks or Juices

Store-bought or packaged drinking juices frequently have a lot of added sugars along with preservatives, flavour enhancers, and colouring agents which are very harmful to the liver and overall health. Switch to fresh fruit juices, which are loaded with essential fibres that aid digestion.

Purify Your Body With Water

Try to start your day with a glass of warm water with freshly squeezed lemon. This detoxifying drink has the potential to flush out toxins from the body. You can also add grated ginger to the whole mix. It is important to keep yourself hydrated all the time.

Get Adequate Sleep

A good sleeping pattern effects the whole detoxification process majorly as the mind also needs time to detoxify. A lot of people underestimate the relevance of enough sleeping time or night-time sleep. The brain tends to flush out toxins as you sleep, make sure that you get enough amount of sleep at night.

Cleanse up Your Body Well

This step is as important as others as physical detoxification is a part of the process; this process has the ability to light up the entire body. Take a bath every day and exercise well for better health benefits.