When it comes to 3D technology, the public has long been familiar with it. 3D technology has been developed in the market for many years, including 3D TVs, 3D monitors, and 3D projectors. In short, 3D is the abbreviation of three-dimensional, a virtual three-dimensional technology, a technology that uses computer operations to achieve three-dimensional effects such as vision and hearing. The 3D projection technology uses a high-lumen projector to project the image on the surface of the building. Generally, multiple projectors are used to splice the images to form a dazzling and three-dimensional 3D effect image.

1. The 3D projection technologies that have been implemented in the current market

1.1 Air projection and interactive technology.

American researcher Chad Dyne invented an air projection and interactive technology, which can project interactive images on the wall formed by airflow. This technology is derived from the principle of the mirage, and the image is projected on the small water droplets formed by the liquefaction of water vapor. Due to the uneven molecular vibration, it can form a layered and three-dimensional image with a strong sense.

1.2 The laser beam projects the 3D image of the entity.

This technology uses nitrogen and oxygen to disperse in the air, and the mixed gas becomes a hot slurry-like substance and forms a short-term 3D image in the air. This method is mainly achieved by continuous small blasting in the air.

1.3 Holographic display with 360-degree viewing angle.

This technology is to project the image on a high-speed rotating mirror to achieve a three-dimensional image.

1.4. Edge blanking technology.

The "3D holographic projection" technology that is often seen in Spring Festival Gala, concerts, and on stage basically uses this kind of technology. The picture is projected on or reflected on the holographic film, and then the dark field is used to hide the holographic film, thereby forming the effect of the image floating in the air.

1.5 Rotating LED display technology.

This technology uses the principle of persistence of vision to achieve planar imaging through the high-speed rotation of LEDs. However, because the LED light bar is not airtight when rotating, the observer can still see the object behind the light bar, so that the observer feels that the picture is suspended in the air, achieving a 3D-like effect.

With the progress of the times and the development of science and technology, 3D holographic projection technology (also called edge blanking technology) has gradually been integrated into people's ordinary lives, presenting a half-real and half-imaginary virtual world, and bringing the brand-new visual experience to the public. 3D holographic projection technology meets people's high requirements for audiovisual experience, and has been appreciated and selected by more and more companies.

2. What is the 3D holographic projection

3D holographic display technology (front-projected holographic display), also known as virtual imaging technology, belongs to a type of 3D technology. It originally refers to a technology that uses interference and diffraction principles to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects. With the leading of science fiction films and commercial publicity, the concept of holographic projection has gradually expanded to commercial activities such as evening stage performances and exhibitions.

3. The principle of 3D holographic projection technology

The first step is to use the principle of interference to record the light wave information of the object, which is the shooting process. The subject is irradiated by the laser to form a diffuse object beam. The other part of the laser beam is used as a reference beam to hit the holographic film and interfere with the object beam. At the same time, the phase and amplitude of each point on the object light wave are converted into spatially varying intensity, so that all the information of the object light wave can be recorded by using the contrast and interval between the interference fringes. After the negative film with the interference fringes is developed and fixed, it becomes a holographic projection, or holographic photo.

The second step is to use the principle of diffraction to reproduce the light wave information of the object, which is the imaging process. A hologram is like a complex grating. Under the irradiation of a coherent laser, the diffracted light wave of a linearly recorded sinusoidal hologram can generally give two images, namely the original image and the conjugate image. The reproduced image has a strong sense of three-dimensionality and a real visual effect. Each part of the hologram records the light information of each point on the object, so in principle, each part of it can reproduce the entire image of the original object. Through multiple exposures, multiple different images can be recorded on the same film.

4. Advantages of 3D holographic projection technology

4.1 Reproduce three-dimensional images and protect cultural heritage.

Precious cultural relics or artworks are difficult to copy. Some cultural relics will be oxidized if they are in contact with the air for a long time, which will cause certain damage to the preservation of the artwork. It is a pity that many precious historical relics cannot be saved. But now, with 3D holographic projection technology, historical artworks can be photographed and imaged, or restored into three-dimensional images for people to watch. Real cultural relics or artworks can also be collected, which can avoid the destruction of artworks without affecting people's viewing.

4.2 Strong three-dimensionality and more lifelike.

Compared with traditional projection technology, the development of holographic projection technology can meet the needs of various industries and fields, bring you a distinctive audio-visual enjoyment and a more shocking interactive audio-visual experience, and meet the requirements of various groups. 3D holographic projection technology can restore objects or scenes very real, and present a three-dimensional artistic conception, so it is widely used in various industries and various occasions. Whether it is banquet halls, karaoke lounges, bars, restaurants, exhibitions, sales meetings, etc., the projected scenes or objects are presented in high definition around you. In front of your eyes, it is semi-imaginary and real, which makes people intoxicated.

4.3 Replace traditional objects, faster and lighter.

The traditional way of the display is to put the physical objects in the shopping mall windows so that people can make a transaction after watching them. However, some objects are large in size, so they are not suitable for display and people cannot see them. Using 3D holographic projection technology, through the holographic display cabinet, the image can be three-dimensionally floating in the air regardless of the size of the displayed product. People can not only watch in all directions, but also interact in real-time. Every detail can be seen, although there is no physical object.

5. Representatives of 3D holographic projection technology manufacturers in the industry

With years of development of technology, WIMI currently covers eight categories of AI, AR, 5G, VR, high-performance, high-scalability, edge computing, and semiconductor chip equipment. At the same time, with the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology, WIMI uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication, and other fields. WIMI will launch a full-scale attack in the five major areas of holographic services, complete machine hardware capabilities, visual design, service capabilities, and industrial chain to establish barriers to competition.

WIMI, which was founded in 2015, is committed to the research of holographic projection technology. WIMI has a professional R&D team and is a pioneer in the holographic 3D industry. The 3D holographic pulse LiDAR developed by it is the most cost-effective holographic naked-eye 3D device, which is used by customers in various industries for exhibitions and attract users. WIMI's 3D holographic projection technology has incomparable advantages over other projection technologies. The biggest advantage is that you can view three-dimensional images from multiple angles, allowing everyone to view virtual things directly with the naked eye, and is no longer limited by the traditional 3D sound and light. The projected picture is very clear, three-dimensional and vivid, giving a shocking visual experience. Whether it is advertising or holiday celebrations, WIMI's 3D holographic projection products are widely applicable.

As the leading holographic platform, after six years of development, WIMI has established a relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, holographic content production and storage system, and holographic commercialization system. Starting from the magnitude of the original 3D projection technology and the energy consumption, WIMI has introduced continuous advancements in chips, display technology, communication methods, and algorithms, as well as cost-effective products to effectively handle the efficient memory allocation requirements of 3D projection and solve practical problems.

WIMI focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services, and it is a service platform that is constantly pursuing innovation and openness. Its business covers multiple links from computer vision production, service platform construction, to cloud software development and technical support. Compared with other peer companies, WIMI has more comprehensive ecological building capabilities. WIMI will vigorously improve and strengthen the existing technology, maintain its leading position in the industry, and create a business ecosystem based on the application of holographic technology.

The current positioning of the holographic ecology is mainly in two directions: the first is the technology content ecology, and the second is the industrial ecology. This industry is a content-driven industry, and the demand for content is the commanding height of this industry. WIMI has produced nearly 5,000 high-quality, high-fidelity holographic content, and will continue to expand in the future.

As a brand-new projection technology, the 3D holographic projection has the advantage of being able to see three-dimensional images without wearing any auxiliary equipment. It brings the shocking visual experience to people and is widely welcomed by various industries. Holographic projection technology is still under constant research and development, and more and better products will be invented. The display technology in science fiction movies will one day be available to us at will.

