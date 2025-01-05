January 5, 2025, is the Day 5 of the new year. And we look at what the day has in store for the 12 sun signs. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born today fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday on January 5, you are a Capricorn. A horoscope provides insights into the day ahead, offering guidance based on your zodiac sign. It highlights opportunities, challenges, and advice to help navigate life with awareness and balance. Let us look at today’s daily horoscope (5 January 2025). We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the zodiac signs! Weekly Horoscope for December 30-January 5: Astrological Predictions Tips To Follow for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

This week brings exciting opportunities for growth and adventure. Embrace challenges and trust your instincts.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 17

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Today, Taurus, you may feel a strong urge to connect with loved ones. Focus on nurturing relationships and enjoying the simple pleasures in life. Unexpected opportunities may arise, so stay open to new experiences.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Today, Gemini's quick wit and adaptability will help you navigate any challenges that come your way. Embrace new opportunities and trust your instincts.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Cancer, your emotional depth and nurturing spirit shine today. Trust your intuition and focus on building strong connections with loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Leo, your confidence shines brightly today, attracting opportunities. Focus on nurturing relationships and expressing your creativity.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Focus on self-care today. Unexpected opportunities may arise, but don't neglect your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 5

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Today, you may find yourself drawn to social gatherings and opportunities to connect with others. Your natural charm and diplomacy will make you a popular presence. However, be mindful of a tendency towards indecisiveness, and try to make choices that align with your long-term goals.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Scorpios, your passion burns bright, illuminating your path with unwavering determination. Embrace your resilience, for challenges will only fuel your inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Expect unexpected twists and turns this week. Embrace spontaneity and be open to new experiences. Your adventurous spirit will lead you to exciting discoveries.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 17

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorns, your hard work and dedication will pay off in unexpected ways. Embrace new opportunities and trust your instincts.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

This week brings a surge of creativity and unexpected opportunities. Embrace your independent spirit and pursue your passions with unwavering confidence.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Expect unexpected twists and turns today. Focus on self-care and nurturing your inner peace to navigate potential challenges with grace.

Lucky Colour: Cobalt

Lucky Number: 21

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2025 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).