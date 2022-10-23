Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India. It commemorates the return of Lord Rama with his wife Sita and brother Lakshan to the kingdom of Ayodhya after spending years in exile. Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Celebrated in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, this year, it will be observed on Monday, October 24, according to the Gregorian calendar. In lieu of the Diwali celebrations, women adorn their hands with beautiful mehndi designs. As you celebrate Diwali 2022, we at LatestLY present to you some last-minute Mehndi designs with beautiful Diya patterns that you can try out on this day. Quick 5-Minute Diwali 2022 Mehndi Designs: Simple Full-Hand Mehendi and Arabic Henna Designs You Must Apply for Deepavali (Watch Videos).

On Diwali, people clean and decorate their houses to welcome Maa Laxmi, the goddess of prosperity. They buy new clothes for themselves and decorate their house with lights, diyas and rangoli. Diwali is a five-day long festival that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Celebrating this beautiful festival, here are some tutorial videos of last-minute Mehndi designs with beautiful Diya patterns for you to try out. Wish Happy Diwali 2022 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Facebook Quotes to Family and Friends.

Last-Minute Diwali 2022 Mehndi Designs

Beautiful Diya Mehendi

Diwali Special Diya Design

Full-Hand Diya Design

Easy Mehendi Patterns

Diwali is celebrated with different regional traditions and is connected to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Ram and Sita, Vishnu, Krishna, Durga, Shiva Kali, Hanuman, Kubera, Yama, Yami, Dhanvantri or Vishwakarma. People celebrate the day by burning crackers after the Diwali Puja. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).