Halloween 2022 is almost here! It will be celebrated on Monday, October 31st. It is the spookiest and scariest festival celebrated worldwide. Like any other festival, Halloween is an opportunity for everyone to get together and celebrated. But the celebrations of Halloween are unlike any other festival. Instead of all the shimmer and glitter, it is more of raw and horror. All you see around are carved pumpkins, skeleton faces, lanterns etc at this festival. As you celebrate Halloween 2022, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of unique decorations you can try as you organise a Halloween theme party.

Artificial Spiders and Spider Web

You can decorate the corner of the walls with spider webs and spiders. Buy artificial ones from the market or be artistic with your kajal pencil.

Bloody Table

Throw some red paint on and around the corner table and the dinner table to give your party a bloody look. How can we not spill some blood when we are celebrating a festival dedicated to the dead?

Leaf Ghosts

Pick up some dried leaves and paint them white making a ghost face over them. Scatter them around the floor and let your guests get scared as soon as they enter your party.

Pumpkin Pumpkin Everywhere

You can place a few pumpkins in a ceramic vase and make faces over some and place them at every corner of the house. Halloween is all about pumpkins here and there so use them in the best way you can for the decorations.

Cat String Lights

Imagine entering a party and seeing a black cat face in front of you with bright yellow eyes. Take a string of yellow lights and past black colour cat faces around every two lights and your cat strings lights are ready.

Halloween decorations aren’t as easy as other party decorations. Therefore be creative in the most horrifying way you can and make the decorations completely unique this Halloween.

Wishing everyone a Happy Halloween 2022!

