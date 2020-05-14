Mark Zuckerberg Owns a List of Most Expensive Things From Ulysses Yacht to Pagani Huayra, Here’s the Net Worth of Facebook Co-Founder

List of Expensive Things Owned by Mark Zuckerberg (File Image)

Technology entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg is one of the biggest names in the internet world. Through his excellent business skills, coupled with his technical acumen, the CEO of Facebook has achieved a lot of success at a relatively young age. The digital platform has been driving economies in the twenty-first century, and Mark Zuckerberg realised it early. It was in 2004 when the young American launched Facebook as a platform to connect college students. With time, Facebook grew enormously with a userbase in millions. Aggressive acquisitions helped Facebook take over other notable brands like WhatsApp and Instagram. Success on the Internet sphere has helped Mark Zuckerberg build a billion-dollar empire. He is worth an estimated 68 billion dollar and courtesy the colossal net worth, he regularly features in the top 10 wealthiest people of the world list. Mark Zuckerberg Quotes: Celebrate Facebook CEO and Co-Founder's 36th Birthday With These Inspirational and Motivational Sayings!

As Mark Zuckerberg turns 36 and his empire grows with each passing day, we look at some of the most expensive things owned by him.

Kauai Properties – Mark Zuckerberg’s property on the island of Kauai in Hawaii is worth an estimated 100 million dollars. The 700-acre land is a mixture of a family gateway and a site for natural preservation. The entrepreneur uses a vast majority of the land for organic farming. Mark Zuckerberg spend 9.9 million dollars on a property in quite a neighbourhood of San Francisco and added another million on its renovation. His home in Palo Alto, California is worth 7 million dollars. Ulysses Yacht – The state-of-the-art yacht had Mark Zuckerberg loosen his purse by a whopping 150 million dollar. He got the famed Ulyss Yacht from a Norwegian billionaire. Private Jets – Facebook spends 5 million dollars on flying Mark Zuckerberg on private and business tours on luxury private jets. This is part of the broader security arrangement for their CEO. Pagani Huayra – Mar Zuckerberg is not known for spending a fortune on luxury cars but does own a Pagani Huayra, which is worth 1.4 million dollars. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative – This philanthropic organisation established by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is going to be worth billions of dollars with the young billionaire pledging huge corpus each year.

Mark Zuckerberg has achieved so much in his life that we sometimes forget his age which is not yet 40. His image may have taken a hit with privacy issues coming in the public domain every now and then, but he remains arguably the king of global digital platforms.