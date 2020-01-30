Meet Sachin Bamgude – The Chairman Of S.P Enterprises Who Is All Set To Expand His Business By Mid-2020

Sachin Bamgude (Photo Credits: File Image)

Not everyone is born with an entrepreneurial mind. Some people develop the skill by self-learning. Sachin Bamgude learnt the fundamentals of business and became a top name among the entrepreneurs in India. His life was definitely not a bed of roses neither he was born with a golden spoon in his mouth. The dynamic businessman was once a waiter at a restaurant who never would have imagined becoming a success story. He has his roots in Tekpavale, a small village near Pune and today he is the chairman and managing director of S.P Enterprises, a leading name in the home loans sector in Pune.

His company majorly functions in the areas of housing loan, leased rental discounting, venture capital finance, commercial finance, construction finance and loan against property. Moreover, he has also been responsible for funding a lot of startups by helping them grow in the market. It has resulted in him being associated with a lot of companies and many aspiring entrepreneurs have expressed their desire to work with Bamgude. Speaking about it, he was quoted saying, “Your work ethics speak a lot about your business. I want to bring more than 40 business minds together and associate them with S.P Enterprises. If all goes well, we’ll expand the team by mid-2020.”

Bringing new innovation in work, Sachin also owns ApnaRupee.com, a website which offers lowest loan interest rates for home loans, business loans, personal loans, gold loans and other kinds of loans. With a commitment to provide the highest quality financial services, the website has complete information right from the documents required to apply for the loan to its process. It also has its own app where a user can earn money online anywhere and anytime. The app is one of its kind helping users earn extra income for themselves.

With having the presence of his company in different cities of India like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Surat, Udaipur, Goa, Hyderabad and Indore; he has made a niche for S.P Enterprises in the market. Besides this, Sachin is also closely in touch with his Sadatara Foundation which has done some incredible social works in Maharashtra as well as other parts of the country. “Simply making money is not my motive. Bringing a change in society with my work is what I believe in”, he stated. Continuing his phenomenal work, it seems that Sachin Bamgude has something huge on the cards. We wish the young entrepreneur lots of luck for his future prospects.