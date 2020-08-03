Raksha Bandhan, the popular festival in India dedicated to the bond between a brother and sister is being celebrated across the nation today (August 3). The festival holds prominence in the majority of the states. While we are busy celebrating the occasion with our dear siblings, the popular brother-sister jodis in B-town are equally excited to ring in with their near and dear ones. From Sara Ali Khan - Ibrahim Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, let's have a quick look at some of the most stylish sibling duos of Bollywood. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gift Ideas for Sisters: From Books to Board Games, 6 Fun Things to Present Your Sister and Make This Rakhi Festival Memorable!

Sara Ali Khan - Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan's darling kids, Sara and Ibrahim and probably the coolest brother-sister duos of Bollywood. While she has already had a successful debut in the film industry, Ibrahim is still grooming and learning the nuances. Hopefully, his announcement will come very soon.

Sara Ali Khan - Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Ranbir Kapoor - Karisma Kapoor

Kareena's sass, Karisma's charm and Ranbir's good looks make this trio B-town's most stylish brother-sister jodi. They come from Bollywood's most influential family and share a very strong rapport together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff - Krishna Shroff

He adores his darling sister and she's proud of her big brother. While Krishna has no plans of entering Bollywood, she ensures Tiger has all the support he needs. You can even call her his biggest fan. This Candid Pic Of ‘Goonda’ Tiger and ‘Goondi’ Krishna Captured by Mommy Ayesha Shroff Is Too Cute To Be Missed!

Tiger Shroff - Krishna Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam - Arjun - Janhvi - Harshvardhan Kapoor

So much glamour in one family! This Kapoor family is another prominent name in the industry. Though cousins, they are equally close to each other and while Sonam dotes on her little brother, Harshvardhan, she's also immensely fond of Arjun Kapoor. The 2 States actor, in fact, is the kind of brother that every girl should have her in her life.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aryan Khan - Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's darling kids are a brand within themselves. While she's studying her acting course in the US, he's busy learning direction for his future ventures. Don't blame us but we stalk this duo regularly on our Instagram.

Aryan Khan - Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

These siblings have Bollywood have made us adore their bond time and again. While the celebratory mood will be dampened this year courtesy COVID-19 pandemic, let's hope these brother-sister duos are able to have an intimate celebration. Here's looking forward to their happy pictures.

