Ayesha Shroff is quite active on Intagram and she often gives a glimpse of her adorable family on the photo and video-sharing social networking service. She shares throwback pics of her children – Tiger and Krishna – and they are simply adorable. Well, this time the gorgeous mommy has shared a candid pic of Tiger and Krishna. This pic is not only just adorable, but it’s the funny caption that will make you smile. Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Moved In Together Amid The Lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff Answers.

While sharing the candid moment of the Shroff siblings – Tiger and Krishna – mommy Ayesha Shroff captioned it as ‘Goonda and Goondi’ by adding the heart emoji. In this pic, you’ll see how the fit and fab siblings are having a great time together and this particular pic shared by their mommy dearest is too cute to be missed. If you haven’t seen it yet, you got to take a look at it right away. Disha Patani Celebrates Her 28th Birthday with Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff’s Family (View Pics).

The Shroff Siblings

View this post on Instagram Goonda and goondi❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

This isn’t the first time that Ayesha Shroff has jokingly dubbed her kids as ‘goonda and goondi’. Ayesha has been like a good pal to her children. She never shies away from talking about the efforts that Tiger and Krishna take. Ayesha is also seen spending time with Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. It was recently, on Disha’s birthday, when Ayesha and Krishna were seen having some fun time together. Well, we just cannot wait to see more pics of the Shroff family!

