Can having sex for the first time affect a man’s performance in bed? Well, yes. Penetrative sex for the first time is neither easy for a man nor a woman. First-time sex can make a person anxious and nervous about how things are going to turn out to be. This can heavily impact your performance in bed. As for men, having a limp penis is a common after-effect of having sex for the first time. A user on Reddit asked whether the penis going soft after having sex for the first time is considered to be normal. To be honest, it isn’t just restricted to the first time. Often, their penis can go soar or limp depending upon your level of nervousness. Such a situation can indeed be embarrassing. So how do you deal with it? Does Penis Size Matter? Huge, Average or Small, Here's What Penis Length and Girth Women Usually Prefer!

To begin with, if you’re having sex for the first time, do try and be calm. If you have a panic attack, it is going to lead to a not-so-great first-time experience either for you or for her. It is okay to feel anxious because you’re not aware of how things will turn out to be in bed, so it’s always advisable to have a few drinks (if you’re 18+) before you begin. This will not only get you in a better state of mind but will also make you more comfortable around your partner. Another solution to a limp penis is to masturbate and ejaculate. If penetration seems impossible, you can always masturbate and ejaculate right after intercourse.

If this keeps happening over and over again, you could always try different techniques to get it up. Probably switch positions with your partner, ask her to take the lead and come on top. There are various other positions to experiment with like the 69 and doggy style that can help you get a solid erection.

