Most people believe that first-time sex hurts. But does it really? Does penetration for the first time have to be painful and does the size of the penis matter in this case? Well, there is a lot of misconception surrounding the phenomenon. Let's explore. Studies and experts have always believed that it is not necessary to feel hurt while having sex for the first time. If you and your partner are careful and take things slowly, you will definitely feel safe and comfortable. It also means that you must spend more time with foreplay for better lubrication. You can also opt for a lube that can make sex super easy for the first time and then it will not be painful at all. First Time Sex? From Protection to Easy Sex Positions, Things to Keep in Mind For an Intense Climax.

Bleeding During First-Time Sex

Many women are made to feel that if they did not have bleeding during sex for the first time, then there is something wrong with them. This is absolute nonsense thinking that bleeding is the proof of virginity. Most people think that the hymen is a barrier that will break very dramatically when you have sex for the first time, while the fact is that it is a flexible and easily cracked tissue, so for some women bleeding may occur while for some it may not. Whether or not, both conditions are normal

Does Size Really Matter?

This is a question that cannot be answered accurately. During the first few centimetres of the vagina, nerves give pleasure feeling during sex exist. Which is a more important fact than what its size is. And if you are not experiencing vaginismus or any other issue, size usually isn't that big an issue.

However, when sex is new in your life, it can be painful at times. But if you experience it every time, then you stop sex immediately (not forever) and visit a gynaecologist as soon as possible. There could be a possibility of an underlying condition.

