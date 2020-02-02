Is She Interested in You? Tips to Approach Her & Make Sure She is Into You Before Moving Things Forward

Image Is For Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: File Image)

Do you have a major crush on someone? If yes, how do you find out if she is interested in you? There are several ways or rather hints that a girl would drop if she likes you. If she hasn’t come up to you and confessed her feelings for you, she may expect you to make the first move. But before that, how do you make sure that she is totally interested in you? A Quora user raised a similar query where he shared that he and his crush have made eye contact several times before. He has also noticed how she looks at him and isn’t quite sure how to go about it next. Friends With Benefits: 5 Unbreakable Rules About Relationships That Have No-Strings Attached.

From the way this user describes his situation, it’s quite obvious that they’re both equally interested. Obviously, he doesn’t want to ruin things between them and at the same time, he also doesn’t want to come across as a desperate person. So, the way he decided to approach her has to be well-thought about. Whether they hit it off later is a different thing altogether, but how should he go up to her and ask her out on a date?

Well, here’s the truth. Some women prefer when men take the first step. In this case, it is pretty evident that the girl is waiting for him to approach her first. So, the best way to make the first move would be to strike a casual conversation with her. Making eye contact isn’t what’s only going to help. Communication is the key. So go up to her and talk to her. Or if you’re too shy to do that at first, give her a big, wide smile the next time she looks at you. If she smiles back, it would give you both the reassurance that you’re both interested in each other. That will cut down on the awkwardness and will definitely pave way for a conversation.