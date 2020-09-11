Imagine crying your eyes out, vehemently, without having a shoulder to lean on? The loss of a loved one can leave a void in our hearts. A painful breakup can have adverse effects on us, whether be it emotionally, physically or mentally. What’s even worse is going through a breakup all alone, without having anyone around to understand your pain. While for some of us, we have our families and close friends who have always been our strong support system, what about those who don’t have anyone to vent out to?

Going through a heartbreak alone can affect the mind in such a way that it can scar us forever. It can get extremely frustrating sometimes to not have someone to talk to about your feelings. A user on Reddit asked a similar query to all those women out there who have gone through such tough situations all alone. While one user expressed how depressing things got after a point when they had no one to communicate with, the other one said that they found it best to pretend to be okay and go on with their life. Here’s what a painful heartbreak taught these women of Reddit.

"It taught me how good I am at pretending to be ok and therefore how good others could be at pretending to be ok and you never know what someone else is going through. Also that I’m strong and proud of myself. I could have been bitter and evil about things but I didn’t let it change me as a person. It taught me some truths about who I had in my life- the ones who cared about how I was and the ones that where just desperate to know the ‘gossip’ As for what was it like- to be honest it was hell and probably took me a lot longer to process and get on with life than it would have if I let my emotions out. I still have never told family and friends and tbh I’m not really over it because I never processed it properly and never got closure. But you know what- I did it. I got this far so just keep going. I hope you are ok OP. You don’t have to go through it alone my inbox is always open to you."

"It taught me I can only really count on myself and I need to be strong and I need to value myself and learn from the experience.

Actually taught me that a breakup isnt the end of the world, and im alot stronger than i give myself credit for."

"It is WONDERFUL to have a support system you can count on. But having bad/lazy/busy people around you who won’t help you is so much more painful than doing it alone. I remember the moments I was let down more clearly than emotional crisis I was in."

Going through any kind of tough and painful situation can take a toll on us but at the end of the day, we have to use this pain to make ourselves stronger. The world out there is tough and no matter how many times we fall, it is important to pick ourselves up and keep moving towards our goal.

