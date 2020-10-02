Do you think your kids have grown enough to have "THE TALK"? Well, closely to end of teens when you see your kids are all about hiding their search histories and almost everything about them smells fishy, apart from giving them some space, it is a good thing to tell them about sex and sexual health. While they do learn about private parts and the coitus from their biology books, it is better to explain to them in person, exactly what sex and orgasm is. At a certain age, kids begin watching porn and those XXX videos online can give them a very wrong idea about sex that can be hard to unlearn. So here are a few things you should keep in mind before talking to your kids about sex:

Porn Isn't Real

Talk to them about the kind of VFX and other technologies used to make some of the most impossible acts in XXX videos look real. Tell them about how penis or boob sizes vary and your naked body may not look perfect as the porn stars who undergo immense enhancement procedures. Latest Sex Trend Called ‘Spite Porn’ Sees People Requesting Custom-Made XXX Videos from Porn Stars to Humiliate & Shame Exes.

Sex Is About Pleasure For Both The People

Explain to them that sex isn't something one person does to the other, it is about pleasure for both the party involved. Sex Query Of The Week: I Enjoy Porn and Masturbation More Than Sex With My Wife, What Is Wrong With Me?

SAFETY IS MUST!

Talk to them about sexually transmitted diseases and STIs. Of course, you have to tell them about the pregnancy scare as well. However, explain to them the importance of using condoms and that nothing is worth getting dangerous infections or having an unplanned baby.

Consent is Vital

Tell your children that it is important that the other party involved consents to the sex that you are planning to have. It is only after both the people are ready to have sex that they must proceed.

Multiple Partners

Explain to them that having multiple partners is not about the thrill. One must minimise the number of their sexual partners and only choose the right people. This will not only reduce the chances of getting STDs and STIs but also teach them responsibility.

However, while talking to them it is also important to understand that you give them the space they need. If they don't wish to talk, give them good sex ed books or videos from trusted sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).