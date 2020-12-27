What are your sex resolutions for the year 2021? If you haven't made any, now is the time to do so! It is important to make resolutions about your sex life and its impact on your health. There are many ways lifestyle changes and simple habits that can make your life under the sheets way better and we don't have to tell you the benefits of a good sex life, you know they are plenty! Right from amazing mental health to better blood circulation. Moreover, sex also helps burn calories, so it's a win-win situation for you! BUT it is important that you work towards your sex life and for that, you might want to form some sex resolutions.

Many people don't make healthy lifestyle choices and opt for medicines that increase sexual the sexual drive aka the libido BUT you when you can easily increase your sex power by making some changes in your diet and lifestyle why not?! Here are a few ways you can improve your sex life:

Exercise

Exercise is not only important for maintaining the cardiovascular system, but also to increase sex life including erections and libido. According to experts, exercising not only keeps you fit, but also increases the sex hormones (endorphins).

Stress

Not only at the physical level but also at the mental level, stress acts as a silent killer. Cortisol and adrenalin levels increase when stress increases, which affects sex hormones.

Your Partner

According to the sexologist, most couples complain that during sex their partner does not even try to know what they want from them. The reason is that not only this brings a distance, but also creates problems in the marital life.

Communication

One important aspect of a successful sex life is communication. Women and men who are shy in nature often don't have sex communication which may take a hit at their sex lives.

Not getting enough sleep

Fatigue, lack of sleep etc. are such bad habits, which also have an effect on sex life.

You must also make sure that while we said that medicines may not always be the right way, sometimes, a bad sex life may be an indicator of underlying diseases. You must visit a doctor if problem persists.

