National Masturbation Day 2020: How to Masturbate to Burn More Calories? Ways to Use Your Most Indulgent Self-Care Ritual to Lose Weight

Masturbation Position (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Are you planning to get yourself off tonight? Good for you! Masturbation can be the most indulging self-care ritual to help you unwind, tune in to your body and have fun. But, when you navigate your hands down with your fingers or a toy, have you ever thought: how many calories you are burning? Sure, you are breathing hard, but you are burning calories too in the process. Read on to know how masturbation is helping you lose weight.

How Many Calories Do You Burn While Masturbating?

Since there have been no studies on the topic, the exact number of calories you burn while masturbating is still unknown. However, with penetrative sex, you can burn a whopping 69 calories on an average suggests a study published in the journal PLOS One. National Masturbation Day 2020: From Pillow Humping to Continuously Moving, Here are Steamy Ways to Ensure That You Get the Strongest Orgasm Every Single Time You Masturbate!

Since masturbation requires fewer body movements than sex, you will also burn fewer calories in a solo session. When you are masturbating, you are probably just lying around using your hand or a vibrator, unlike sex when you are bouncing from position to position or hopping from the bed to the floor and back. National Masturbation Day 2020: What Happens to Your Body When You Masturbate Every Single Day of Your Life? These Effects of Clitoral Stimulation will Surprise You!

How Should You Masturbate to Burn More Calories?

Masturbation is not really an Olympic-caliber sport, mainly when you are only focusing on getting yourself off. To burn more calories while masturbating, you need to get your heart rate up for an extended period. Make your movements more vigorous and tease yourself before you start rubbing your clitoris. Simply focusing on orgasm will not get your heart rate up to a level that you start burning calories. Fantasies During Masturbation: Crazy, Hot, Emotional Thoughts Men & Women Have While Self-Stimulation.

But ultimately, masturbation is all about the release of endorphins and other feel-good hormones, so keep at it without looking at it as a calorie-burning activity. Masturbation also increases your circulation, so why lose out on the many benefits?