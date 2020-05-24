Signs That He Is Toxic for You: Does He NOT Make You Feel Good About Yourself? Read Why You Need to Walk Out of The Relationship

Image is for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How do you differentiate a toxic relationship from a healthy one? When you are in love with someone, it is a tad bit difficult to look beyond the person. We easily accept the flaws of this person without realising that it can, sometimes be extremely toxic for ourselves and the relationship too. If you've been confused about whether you're in a healthy relationship, here are 5 signs to watch out for to know if he's toxic for you. Is Your Partner Going Through Depression? Here's What You Can Do To Make Them Feel Better.

He is self-centred

Always remember- it takes two to be in a relationship. Which is why the opinions of both individuals matter. If he is always thinking only about his needs, desires and wants and completely ignores how you feel, you know he is not the one.

He doesn't make you feel good about yourself

Nobody has the right to make you feel bad about yourself. If he constantly complains about the way you look and doesn't make you feel comfortable in your skin, he's definitely undeserving of your love, care and attention. Take due note of that.

He invalidates your issues and concerns

If you raise an issue or any concern and he simply chooses to ignore it, it means that he is invalidating you and your thoughts. He'd basically make you feel like you're worthless and your feelings don't matter at all.

He only highlights your flaws

during a fight or otherwise - he only highlights your flaws. He is never saying good things about you or noticing any great deed you did. But instead, he chooses to only see the negatives and hang on to them.