Popular travel and food blogger Shubhra Paul is the owner of Gastronomicjournal that gives a glimpse into her creative posts and exotic reels about food, travel and lifestyle on Instagram. She has amassed 80k + followers on Instagram establishing connecting links with her audience. Her Instagram profile gives creative inspiration together with the glimpse of a completely distinct and beautiful lifestyle.

Food is what makes you and it goes without saying. Everyone has some wish-list that they want to try once in their life and following the same wish Shubhra is on a journey to take everyone’s on a tour to have some mouth-watering food of a specific area by hosting 10 well received food walks (where hundreds of people from different areas come together and explore food together a particular area) in Nagpur along with fellow food bloggers. Shubhra is always keen in hosting food walks and introduce people to the city of Nagpur and its food culture.

No doubt, food walk is a fun concept that takes you to a tour of learning about different cuisines. It’s a different way to bond over food where apart from lip smacking food it gives you an overview of the place, its culture and the foods that you eat on the walk. With a joy of discovery, the food walks hosted by Shubhra in Nagpur let people try 15-20 place at a time with a life changing experience by visiting to a place that turned out to be memorable. During the food walk, Shubhra with group of people shared a little bit of everything together and got to try out a variety of dishes that might not have been possible if alone. She even guided people by making them giving them insights about do’s and don’ts. Indeed, Food walks turns out to be a great way to celebrate the love for food together and there is different excitement in togetherness.

Shubhra also have an intense desire to conduct more food walks in Mumbai as she considers it to be safe and fun loving with different excitement. By far Shubhra had visited the state of Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and tried local food. For Shubhra, food walks are one of the best ways where you can have fun and experience together with exploring the local culture.

Being a food enthusiast, Instagram Sensation Shubhra Paul desired to study gastronomy and explore her curiosity around food. She shares about her Instagram page ‘Gastronomicjournal’ that is a digital magazine and gallery of lip smacking images of food with a blend of travel and lifestyle. Shubhra was also invited to hundreds of restaurants. She likes collaborating as a means of helping others and making friends makes her happy. It is a dream come true for Shubhra and she literally followed her dream and made the best of her natural talents and creativity. Her Instagram account @gastronomicjournal is worth a follow!