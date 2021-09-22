New Delhi, September 22: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday unveiled a special train for "Char Dham Yatra". The entire tour is for 16 days. The special train is a part of the government's "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative. It is a Deluxe AC tourist train. The 16-day journey commenced from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18.

Train Route:

The train will cover the visit to Haridwar, including Ganga ghat, temples and Ganga aarti. It will also cover Rishikesh, including Lakshman Jhulla and Triveni ghat, Ayodhaya including Ramjanam Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti and Nandigram. Pilgrims will also get a chance to visit Varanasi, including Ganga Ghat and aarti, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Puri including Jagannath temple, Golden Beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach.

Besides, passengers will be able to visit Rameshwaram, including Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi, Dwarka including Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka. The train will cover a total distance of 8,500 kms on this tour. Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra Attracts Devotees in Large Numbers With All COVID-19 Protocols in Place; Here's How to Book and Get ePass; Check Details.

Package Detail:

The starting price of the entire package is Rs 78,585 per person. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation--1st AC and 2nd AC. There are security guards for each coach, and the train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras. Passengers are being accommodated in deluxe hotels.

The package covers all meals, all transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas. Travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers are also included in the package. The Char Dham Yatra, is a pilgrimage to four famous shrines -Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

(With inputs from ANI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).