Bhopal, August 20: After Indore bagged the title of India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the efforts of people of the city. Chouhan hoped that the people of Indore will try and maintain the cleanliness over the years to come. "Congratulations to the people of Indore for achieving first position in being India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020. The city has hit a four this time & surely will hit a six in the coming future", Chouhan said. Swachh Survekshan 2020 Results: Indore Wins The Title Of India’s Cleanest City For the 4th Consecutive Year, Surat Ranks Second, Navi Mumbai Third; Check List of Winners.

In the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday, Indore topped the list for the fourth straight year. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra respectively. The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

Here's the tweet:

इंदौर ने बढ़ाया देश व प्रदेश का मान चौथी बार मिला सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का सम्मान -स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020 में मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर को चौथी बार देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का खिताब मिला -इंदौर ने देश के 4242 शहरों को पीछे छोड़कर इतिहास रचा है। pic.twitter.com/7DDu0XHdqL — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) August 20, 2020

A total of 129 awards were handed over to the top performing cities and states at the "Swachh Mahotsav" event. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry informed that this year 1.87 crore citizens participated in the survey of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 towns along the Ganga river.

