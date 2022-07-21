Love travelling to places? If so, be cautious and sure that you aren't doing harm to those landscapes. Many of us would have a dream to visit to tour through the gallis of Mumbai or click photos during a family tour to Chaardham, isn't it? However, it would be a mood turn off to see the desired destination covered with filth and odour.

If you love to paint or pitch at a piece of art as a pastime, it’s a great do so by trying some ‘Best out of Waste’ creations. However, the reverse is not just an unlikely affair but a serious threat to the beauty and blissful matter. Similar to the say, ‘God creates…Man destroys’, recent happenings at picturesque landscapes of India have proved that people could take nature for a toss over one’s fun and enjoyment.

Mahim Beach, Mumbai

The city of dreams Mumbai was recently talked for its polluted landscapes. Amidst India's ban on single-use plastic, the city saw huge heaps of plastic and waste material across the Arabian sea-shore at Mahim beach. The video showing the plight of the sandy coast filled with filth went viral on social media to question people on how fellow individuals contaminated a nature's abode.

Vagator Beach, Goa

Goa is a destination known for its churches and beaches along the sip of liquor. Though driving over beaches is a much-longed activity for fun lovers and tourists at the Union Territory, it is prohibited during the monsoon season. The restriction on enjoying a vehicle ride on beaches during the rains attributes to safety over the threat of loose, erosive sand. However, last month, the Goa Police seized a Hyundai Creta that drowned after a Delhi-based tourist drove it on the Vagator beach in stormy weather.

Sand Dunes of Leh

Always wanted to take a solo-trip to the mountainous region of Leh and Ladakh? A sad news that it's suffering for breath due to visitors polluting and disturbing its natural settings. Similar to the case of Goa's Vagator beach where a tourist drove a vehicle over sand for mere fun, a couple from Jaipur faced legal consequences on driving cars over sand dunes in Hunder village of Leh district, Ladakh.

Pangong Tso Lake, Ladakh

In another attempt to trouble environment, three tourists were spotted excitedly driving their car in the pristine Pangong Tso lake. Two men stood at the sunroof and one held control over the wheel, as displayed in the viral video. Not just that, the video also captured a portable picnic table with several bottles of liquor and side-snacks in the foreground. Netizens slammed at the tourists over their disrespectful behaviour towards nature.

Sindhu Pushkar Darshan festival, Ladakh

Be it the mega-Khumbh mela or the Sindhu Pushpar festival at Ladakh, they not only spread auspiciousness but also filth. The Sindhu Pushpar festivity, according to locals, is believed to pollute the area in and around the Indus river. Recently, BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had tweeted urging tourists to stay cautious towards nature and the habitat amidst celebrations. He wrote, “Welcome all the pilgrims to Ladakh who perform #SindhuPushkar according to their belief but strongly condemn the inhuman behavior of some of them who pollute the clean environment by dumping garbages in the lap of the Sindhu.”

Tourism isn't a mere act of fun and frivol, and there shouldn't be an entertainment value in degrading the beauty and serenity of any habitat of nature. Thus, every tourist must visit places with a responsible attitude in order to avoid torturing environment for one's temporary giggles or gaga moment.

