Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian Science of Architecture that deals with design, layout, measurement, space arrangement, and spatial geometry principles. It is believed that all things in the universe have a certain energy level and that every land on Earth has a vibration of energy associated with it. We all know that the universe is built of positive and negative energy, and that is where the importance of Vastu comes into consideration. Vastu aims to eliminate the negative energy and enhance the positive energy, making the life of humans easy and prosperous. Here are some important Vastu tips to bring positive energy into your house and attract happiness and good health. Shani Gochar 2023 and Shani Nakshatra Transit Dates: Know All About the Saturn Transit After 2.5 Years and Its Significance.

As per Vastu, the universe is made of 5 elements, namely Earth, Air, Space, Fire, and Water, and the balance of these elements is very important for attracting positivity at home. If you are planning on purchasing a new house and if you are someone who believes in Vastu Shastra, this is the right place for you as we bring you some helpful Vastu for home tips that will help you welcome positivity into your home. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2023: From Lemon to Pomegranate; 5 Fruits That Will Attract Good Health, Luxury and Prosperity in Your Favour in The Coming Year.

Vastu Tips for Positive Energy Flow in The House

The house's entrance plays a crucial role in defining the energy flow into the house. According to Vastu rules for home, the entrance to a house is an important place as energies flow in and out through the main door. One should note that the favourable directions for having the main entrance are north, east or northeast. Before buying a new house, make sure you check this factor. The kitchen should be in the southeast direction of the house.

Vastu Tips for Attracting Wealth

To bring in good luck and prosperity, the cash locker or almirah where you keep the cash and valuables should be kept in the South or South-West wall of the house. It must be noted that the almirah should open up to the North of the house. One popular tip that people should know is to place a mirror right in front of the cash locker to attract wealth. Keeping the mirror symbolizes that your money is doubled up.

Vastu Tips to Attract Happiness in The House

Fish help to purify the home. If you have an aquarium, you should keep it in the North-Eastern part of the house. This will be beneficial and attract positivity in the house. People should note that you should keep your aquarium clean. Place happy pictures of your family in the Northeast direction of the house to attract happiness.

Vastu Tips for Education or Career

According to Vastu Shastra, a widespread belief is that keeping a flute in the house keeps financial troubles away. If you’re facing troubles with your education or career, hanging two flutes will be beneficial.

Vastu Tips for Good Health

As we enter the new year, it becomes necessary that we continue our goal to be healthy and active. Keep your head towards the South for a sound sleep, and keep your face towards North-East or East while drinking water. Also, avoid placing mirrors opposite to the bed as mirrors reflecting a sleeping person create an energy drain problem, leading to sickness. If someone in the house is unwell, keeping a burning candle in the room would help them recover faster.

