Who Is Dilpreet Kohli? A Brief Explainer on the Charming YouTuber

Dilpreet Kohli (Photo Credits: File Photo)

If you’re looking to watch somebody with an exceptional sense of humour and an extraordinary directing and acting performance, Dilpreet Kohli’s YouTube channel is where you should be looking! He wins the hearts of all those who view his content with his genuine and candid nature. An influencer among stars; he’s grounded and self- made. Always inspiring his audience to have courage and conviction to follow their dreams, Dilpreet’s YouTube channel and Instagram handle exhibit the hard-work he puts into his work.

The now influencer, claims to have been the laziest among his peers during his time studying an MBA in Melbourne, who found it difficult to understand or relate to his aspirations, yet today he works with tremendous dedication to succeed in the career that he’s always dreamt of having. In 2018, he chose to pursue his career in the entertainment industry, full time. He also informed his parents about this very significant decision he had made, around the same time period. “It was not hard to acknowledge, it was difficult to communicate.

I went to my family and told them I wanted to pursue a career so unconventional, they never saw it coming. When I told them I wanted to create a web series, it took them a while to comprehend it and they were all somewhat a little astonished by this finding” It can be difficult for most people to understand why he would give up a settled and comfortable life for the struggle that his job entails but Kohli believes that the grind was worth it.

For him, working never felt like a chore. He’s most joyous when he is shooting and directing and is restless and eager to work on his off days too. Dilpreet feels fortunate to have this opportunity of being able to go after his passion and as an influencer in the industry today, believes one can inspire passion only if they love doing what they do and give it their best, at all times.

Seeing that Dilpreet’s passion entails both Directing and Travelling, his ultimate goal would be to travel the world and have the opportunity to shoot and direct projects in every country he visits.

Another one of his dreams would be to buy and collect the world’s most expensive SUV, The Rolls Royce Cullinan, in the next few years with his own hard-earned money. If you don't already know the name Dilpreet Kohli, you will very soon.