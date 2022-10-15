Does XXX content work everywhere? Looks like it or at least what politicians think these days. Third-party Congressional candidate Mike Itkis has published an x-rated sex clip to illustrate his sex-positive campaign philosophy in an effort to garner attention. Yes, in Manhattan's 12th Congressional District, the 53-year-old Army cyber operations officer will undoubtedly fall short against Rep. Jerry Nadler. But as "a conversation piece," he uploaded the 13-minute NSFW video of him having sex with porn star Nicole Sage to a well-known online porn site. Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

"If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform," he reveals aiming to normalize issues such as legalizing sex work, and making sexual rights explicit.

"Do NOT rely on privacy or free speech rights," his "sex positive" campaign site reads. Itkis bio identifies himself as: "Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist". Itkis' first time having sex was via the video "Bucket List Bonanza" in 2021. If you think of him as an Exhibitionist, you might want to read what he has said earlier about this. "I’m kind of a nerd who doesn’t like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I’m trying to address are so important… I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way," he reveals

Zack Weiner, a candidate for the city council in 2021, recently leaked a BDSM sex clip ostensibly to create controversy for his fugitive mockumentary. A few weeks ago, a pair having sex in public went viral aka the ‘Liverpool Concert Square’ incident. The x-rated video had gone viral where a man and a woman, who is said to be an XXX OnlyFans star, were caught having sex in Concert Square. Going XXX in public is more common than you'd think.

Just recently, a bouncer was captured on tape having naked SEX with a naked customer inside a nightclub in Crimea. The most recent one is an XXX pair accused of having sex on Ohio Ferris wheel on Sunday night have been charged with public indecency. The randy couple, David Davis and Heather Johnston, both 32, reportedly committed the XXX act inside a Giant Wheel at Cedar Point.

