Why can’t women above the age of 40 years be at the forefront? This question often triggers in our mind, in everyday lives. Especially when we see popular brands recruiting young men and women for photoshoots to promote their products. Ageism is still an open secret in the modelling industry and not being tackled the way it should be. But we have models like Geeta J, who is smashing against barriers, and ageist beauty stands like a pro, one shoot at a time. The 52-year-old, a former teacher, reports that she wanted innerwear companies in India to be more inclusive and avoid featuring only younger women in their promotion drives. #AgeNotCage and #LingerieHasNoAge, Geeta has started an online petition on change.org, with these captions encouraging companies to hire older women for ad companies.

Age has never been a barrier to anyone for performing skills. An 83-year-old woman can lift weight in a sari, and so a 50-year-old can be the face of ad campaigns. Age is just a number, after all. But brands, these days, may have forgotten this significant phrase. But Geeta is here to remind them all! “Are women no more fit to become a lingerie model past a certain age?” asks Geeta in her change.org petition. She addressed the petition to the chief executive officer of the popular innerwear company Zivame.

Meet Geeta J!

Geeta took to modelling when she turned 50. Her Instagram has photos of her lingerie shoots. Her approach is bold and significant in today’s society challenging the cultural norms that limit women’s freedom to dress the way they want. More than 11,000 people have signed her petition so far, and Geeta also made it to international headlines for her brave career switch while encouraging women to pursue their dreams, despite their age. Gillette's New Ad of a Dad Teaching His Trans Son to Shave Is a Great Example of Inclusivity.

Smashing Ageism and How!

Geeta began her career in modelling after winning a runners-up prize in a beauty pageant for older woman. She has the full support of her family and friends; however, she said she was aware of many women her age would find it challenging to do so.

More Power to You, Woman!

There have been some significant changes in terms of inclusion in the modelling industry. The body positivity movement is finally making waves and having impactful repercussions on the way people view themselves. It is time for brands to be more inclusive by not restricting themselves to only being ‘youth-focused,’ and crushing ageism. Geeta’s petition is a significant step, and her journey is an inspiration to all those who shied away from embracing their goals because of age and the unnecessary societal standards around it.

