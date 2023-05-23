Mumbai, May 23: Are aliens real? And are they living among us? Well, a scientist studying the brains of the pilots who saw UFOs says so. Garry Nolan, a Professor of Pathology at Stanford University in California, conducted research on pilots who claimed to have witnessed UFOs. Drawing from his findings, Nolan confidently asserts that he believes aliens have been present on Earth for an extended duration. In his view, extraterrestrial beings have not only visited our planet but continue to reside here.

The Mirror reported that after conducting brain studies on pilots who have reported witnessing unidentified aerial phenomena, Garry Nolan expressed said he is 100 percent sure that extraterrestrials have visited planet Earth and are still here. When questioned about why extraterrestrial life might be present on Earth without revealing themselves, Garry explained that intelligent beings from other planets would likely avoid putting themselves in risky situations. He emphasised that no concrete evidence of alien life on Earth has been discovered so far. UFO Spotted in Middle East? Pentagon Shares Video of Flying Metallic Sphere Captured by Reaper Drone, But Asserts It Has 'No Credible Evidence' of Extraterrestrial Activity.

"If you've ever looked at an MRI of somebody with multiple sclerosis, there's something called white matter disease. It's scarring. It's a big white blob, or multiple white blobs, scattered throughout the MRI. It's essentially dead tissue where the immune system has attacked the brain," he had told Vice's Motherboard in 2021. UFO About Size of Car Flies Over UK, Gives Fuel to Alien Conspiracy Theories.

The Pentagon, in April, released video of an unidentified flying object — what appears to be a metallic sphere zipping in and out of frame. The US agency is investigating a rising number of cases involving alleged UFOs, the head of the agency’s effort told senators last month, and is now tracking some 650 incidents.

