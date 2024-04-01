April Fools' Day 2024: 6 Safe yet Super Fun Pranks To Play on Family and Friends and Make the Day More Memorable and Fun!

A new month is ahead of us. Yes, it's April, and its first day is popularly observed as April Fool's Day or All Fools' Day. It is an annual event to celebrate, popularly in Western countries. The day's origin is unknown, but there are many theories revolving around it. The day is not a public holiday, but it is a highly-anticipated celebration worldwide. April Fools' Day in 2024 falls on a Monday, calling for a celebration to drive away all the Monday blues! Are you looking to have fun with your friends and family on this special day? Check out these 5 funny, entertaining and absolutely safe April Fools' Day pranks to pull on them!

1. Favourite Celebrity Photo Swap: Here's the first easy-to-go prank to play with your family to test the power of observance: You can replace all your framed photos with pics of your favourite celebrity the night before April Fools' Day. Now wait and see how long it takes your loved one to realise that your birthday photos have been replaced with their favourite star!

2. Scary Shoe Rack: Try making some scary and screaming noises in the house. You can flood the shoe rack with tiny fake insects, or you can even draw and cut them out of paper. Please make sure they are hard to sense inside the shoe. Put them inside the boots or place them in the shoe rack. So when they are going to put on shoes, they are left screaming! *evil smirk*

3. Messy Glue Prank: The next prank is a bit messy, yet simple to pull off. Just swap the clear disinfectant in a sanitiser bottle with clear school glue. When they squirt it out, they'll be in for a sticky surprise and wonder why it's not drying up as they try to rub it off.

4. Krazy Keyboard: If you are in the office and want to prank your colleague, here's a playful idea to do with their desk keyboard. Most people don't pay much attention to the keys of their keyboard. You can rearrange the keys or change the keyboard settings and see how long it takes them to notice. They will surely be confused at first and ask, "Who has been on my desk?"

5. Wrong Birthday: This prank is a classic from the telephone era, but it can still stun the victim. Here's a decent way to do it: tell your friend that it's your mutual friend's birthday today, and when your friend calls to wish them a happy birthday, they'll fall for the April Fool's Day prank. Just make sure you don't hurt anyone's feelings

6. Confetti Fan: Take some confetti and carefully place it on the blades of a ceiling fan. Make sure it is not visible from below. When someone turns on the fan, the confetti will spread all over the room, giving the impression of a celebration. They might fear and ask you about the occasion, and you can reveal that it is April Fool's Day. However, remember that this prank requires dedication, as you might be responsible for cleaning up the mess!

April Fools' Day is celebrated differently in various cultures, but the ultimate goal is having fun with loved ones. It is an excellent opportunity to share a laugh with friends and family. Starting the day with a bang, these jokes are sure to add some excitement to the occasion.

