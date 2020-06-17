Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Aunt Jemima Brand to Change Its Name and Logo, Quaker Oats Acknowledges It’s Based on Racial Stereotype

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 06:41 PM IST
Aunt Jemima Brand to Change Its Name and Logo, Quaker Oats Acknowledges It’s Based on Racial Stereotype
Aunt Jemima (Photo Credits: Artnewsive YouTube)

Quaker Foods is taking down 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo acknowledging that it has racist roots since its birth in 1889. PepsiCo said it will drop the image of Aunt Jemima from the packaging and rebrand the line of pancake mix and syrup. The pack features a Black woman named Aunt Jemima, who was originally dressed as a minstrel character. The logo is based on the song "Old Aunt Jemima" from a minstrel show performer. The company's website said the logo started in 1890 and was based on Nancy Green, a "storyteller, cook and missionary worker." In 1926, Quaker Oats purchased The Aunt Jemima brand and later in 2001, PepsiCo bought it. LEGO Donates $4 Million to Support Education on Racial Equality & Black Children, Pulls Advertising For Police-Related Toys, Netizens Praise Company's Decision.

Multiple times in the past, there have been calls for the company to take down the racist logo, but they did not pay heed. In 2017,  Dan Gasby, the husband of the late American restaurateur, B Smith called on the company to change the logo calling it an epitome of "female humiliation." Pepsi (PEP) has not yet revealed the new logo or brand name. Meanwhile, reportedly, Pepsi will donate $5 million over the next five years "create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community."  Nike Reacts to George Floyd's Death Saying ‘Don’t Do It’, Addresses Racism in America And Encourages Change (Watch Video)

Watch The Video Below:

The ongoing Black Lives Matter movement which erupted following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd resulted in widespread protests across the United States. The movement also shed light on the casual racism prevalent in the society and the need to get rid off it. Various brands came under the scanner for their artistic approach in packaging, advertising or relevance of a particular product in the market. Many of the bigwigs agreed to acknowledge and amend their past for a better future that doesn't look down upon the black community or any people belonging to any other ethnicities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

