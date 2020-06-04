LEGO Donates $4 Million to Support Education on Racial Equality & Black Children, Pulls Advertising For Police-Related Toys, Netizens Praise Company's Decision

LEGO (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

LEGO, the toy production company has come out in support of the black community in wake of the recent protests over the death of 46-year-old George Floyd. Lego announced on Twitter that it would donate $4 million to "organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality". They have also requested sellers to not advertise any sets involving police and the White House for time being. As the news went viral, people took to Twitter praising Lego for their stand supporting the Black community. Nike Reacts to George Floyd's Death Saying ‘Don’t Do It’, Addresses Racism in America And Encourages Change (Watch Video)

LEGO took to Twitter saying "We stand with the black community against racism and inequality. There is much to do. We will donate $4 million to organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial inequality." Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Here's What LEGO Tweeted:

DAMN! Now that's what I call putting your money where your mouth is. Phenomenal! Can't wait to hear more! — trihex (@trihex) June 3, 2020

brb shopping for legos now https://t.co/A8LoPP5Z1V — ánis ⋆｡˚☽˚｡⋆ (@anissasyikin) June 4, 2020

hello yes legos pulled all their police related toys this is huge — Jac 1312 ❂ (@bucciaratibabe) June 4, 2020

About to play with some Legos — ⭐️boy ! hates eggingtons ! (@starboybigblack) June 4, 2020

i finished my new lego set after learning lego donated 4 million to black lives matter and pulled all their police lego sets from stores. pic.twitter.com/x2QsQudXUz — Matt 🥞🥓 (@matttbec) June 4, 2020

Lego sets with figures of cops include LEGO City Police Station, Fire Station, Police Dog Unit, Patrol Car, Fire Plane, Mobile Command Center, Police Highway Arrest and City Donut Shop Opening set, as well as the Police Officer "Duke DeTain" and "Crook" Minifigures. All of these sets involve police officers, firefighters, criminals or emergency vehicles in some capacity.

A LEGO Group spokesperson told The Toy Book, "We requested that our affiliate partners refrain from posting promotional LEGO content as part of our decision to respect #BlackOutTuesday and pause posting content on our social media channels in response to the tragic events in the US. We regret any misunderstanding and will ensure that we are clearer about our intentions in the future." An email acquired by ToyBook sent to LEGO’s affiliate marketers requests removal of products for more than 30 LEGO building sets including mini-figures and accessories.