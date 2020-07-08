If you think you have seen enough in 2020, well there are six months yet to go and anything unpredictable can happen. Like, imagine, owls dropping phones on your balcony? Well, that sort of weirdness happened in Bangalore recently, when someone found a smartphone on their terrace which was apparently dropped by an owl. A picture of the smartphone with a caption that states the weird incident has been shared online and netizens are amused. Many of them are calling it a call from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter series. Flying Sharks? Osprey Bird Caught Preying on a Big Fish on South Carolina Beach, Twitterati is Amused (Watch Viral Video).

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of an Instagram post which shows the dropped phone and the caption states that it was dropped by an owl. It reads, "An owl threw a phone into our terrace, last night. Yes, an owl. Yes, carrying a phone." It mentions that the screen is cracked and the phone cannot be charged so there is no way to find out just yet who this phone belongs to. The caption also states, "We're officially at that point where owls bomb us with phones in the middle of the night. 2020 is seriously weird." Well, don't we all agree with the last sentence?

Check The Pic Here:

A friend of mine in Bangalore has the story of the day. pic.twitter.com/avVYJvrYJj — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) July 7, 2020

The picture is now going viral and the story is definitely amusing, right? Twitterati can't help but relate it to Hedwig, the owl messenger from Harry Potter. Many have called it a sign of admission from the fictional school. Check some reactions below:

Hogwarts Coming to Life

Is this a screecher? 😱 Hogwarts coming to life in 2020? 😝 — Mr Coffee Bean (@_Mr_Kaappi_Guru) July 7, 2020

Hogwarts Got an Upgrade

Hogwarts has upgraded their invitational letter. The delivery channel is same though. — Pankaj Gautam (@IAmPankajGautam) July 8, 2020

Too Real!

Harry Potter is real!!!! — Free Mind (@FreeMindKeenEye) July 7, 2020

Wait For a Letter

Your friend might be a wizard or muggle . someone was gifting that guy a phone and owl was very bad in carrying things... Ask him to wait for letter from Hogwarts... — Paresh Mestri (@pareshmestri) July 8, 2020

Just 2020 Things

what the hell. this is very shocking. 2020 is definitely weird. — KIRAN (@tweetsbyhk) July 7, 2020

It's The Owl's Phone

What do you mean you've no clue of it's ownership? It's the owl's phone. https://t.co/vfmstWgbSO — Robinhood Pandey (@roflbaba) July 7, 2020

At this point, we do not know if it is an authentic incident. But Harry Potter would low-key like to believe it. This reminds us of an owl named Yoll who has been trained to deliver letters. Video of Yoll making a delivery went viral a couple of years ago. Now looks like, there's another Hedwig upgraded to phones. What do you think, could this be real?

