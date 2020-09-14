Bella Thorne stunned her Instagram fans with sexy pic on her stories giving a sneak-peek of her cleavage under a hot satin black robe while promoting her profile on the XXX platform, OnlyFans. In the picture that looks like a breeze of fresh air, Bella Thorne looks like a treat for sore eyes. The Pornhub director, shared two pictures on the back to back story in a loose satin robe giving away sexy expressions along with the "SWIPE UP" button that takes you to her OnlyFans page amid controversial situations when most sex workers, erotic influencers and XXX celebs are angry with Bella Thorne after OnlyFans changed its payments and tipping policies. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

Soon after the news of Bella Thorne raking millions within the first week of her debut broke out. The news of Bella Thorne making a $2 million in her first seven days came out and ever since that day hell broke loose for the actor. Pornhub Director Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Joined OnlyFans BUT Her Derogatory Remarks Against Sex Workers on the XXX Platform Is Making Things Worse.

If you don't know, the controversy surrounds OnlyFans' decision changing its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Withing hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.





Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

