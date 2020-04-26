Boy Drives a Yellow Porsche Boxster in Indore to Get Punished by Security Guard for Violating Lockdown, Gives Clarification After Video Goes Viral

Boy Drives a Yellow Porsche Boxster (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

India is under lockdown. The coronavirus cases are increasing with each passing day with the government and health officials trying every bit to contain the spread. People are asked to stay at home and only go out when necessary. But even to buy the essentials, it is important to wear a face mask for the individual and shopper’s safety. Those who are seen breaking the lockdown protocol are faced with severe punishment by the police officers and other securities, across the nation. Amid the ongoing pandemic, a boy was spotted driving a yellow Porsche Boxster in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The security guard in the area, immediately stopped him and punished for violating lockdown. The boy who was driving the car, released another footage, clarifying his video of doing sit-ups went viral. In this article, know the detail of the incident occurred recently. Tiruppur Police Stages Punishment For 'Lockdown Violators' by Making Them Sit With Fake Coronavirus Patients in Ambulance!

The 20-year-old driver, was identified as the son of Indore businessman Deepak Daryani. He can be seen cruising in the yellow two-seater car on the open roads, which are free of traffic because of the lockdown. Members of the city’s Security Council spotted him and immediately stopped the boy, for violating lockdown protocols. Besides, he was not even wearing a mask. Maharashtra Police Perform 'Coronavirus Aarti' to Shame Violators of COVID-19 Lockdown in Thane.

Watch Video:

Here's Another Video:

As his video went viral, people began to comment that he was driving Ferrari, but the boy in question was actually driving a high-end Porsche Boxster. The security asked him why he was out on the road amid lockdown, without a mask. The 20-year-old can be seen getting out of the car, in an attempt to show the vehicle papers, and trying to calm the council members. But the man in a black uniform with a stick orders the driver to do sit-ups. He obeys the security person, holds his ears and starts the sit-ups.

Watch the Full Video:

After the video went viral, the boy released another footage, revealing his side of the story. He said he had all the documents and went out to buy essentials and hence, did not violate the lockdown protocol.

Watch Video:

But boy, you were not wearing a mask! It is important to stay at home at this time and go out only when necessary, but wearing a mask. The coronavirus is transmitted from human to human. In Indore alone, there are more than 1000 cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 52. The city has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country.