XXX website OnlyFans and its magic continues. Many people have bettered their lives by joining the subscription-based website and raking millions. The most recent person grabbing headlines for making it into the million club via the XXX website is a former police officer, Charlotte Rose who is making $2.3 Million on OnlyFans after quitting the police force which she believes is "male-dominated". The 27-year-old is making about £150,000 (1,51,98,098.06 Indian Rupee) every month from Onlyfans that she joined in 2016.

Charlotte quit the uniformed police officer job after she started to feel that she wasn't well-suited to the job and that it was extremely male-dominated. Now she sells sexy photos of herself on the XXX website and is living a childhood dream of driving a £265,000 (2,68,56,066.59 Indian Rupee) Lamborghini. However, she believes that her OnlyFans is different than that of others. "Everyone assumes OnlyFans is just porn – which I have nothing against, but personally I don’t do that level of content. My page is very tame but it works because I’m niche. So many pages are hardcore but I won’t do that. I like my page to be different. I’ll role-play and talk to the camera as if it’s a guy and cover some fantasies, but it’s mostly me talking to them", she said to The Sun.

Often people joining OnlyFans get a lot of side-eyes in the society even today. One of the OnlyFans creator who recently grabbed headlines is Mrs Poindexter had revealed a couple of weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. However, she had made clear that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. Soon after the revelation, she claimed that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. And coming back Charlotte, the HOT ex-cop is in the top 0.09 percent of creators of OnlyFans and since dedicating more time to her page has seen her earnings fly up from £10,000 a month to between £115,000 and £150,000.

Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career. From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

