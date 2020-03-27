‘Cab Driver Cried in Front of Me’ Is the New Template Online That Netizens Are Using to Show Off Their ‘Humanity’ During Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com/ Twitter)

A lot is going on across the world. With the cases of novel coronavirus increasing insanely, people are urged to stay back at home in a bid to contain the spread. Many countries which are severely hit by the COVID-19 are under lockdown. At this global crisis, the daily wage earners are worst affected. What can we do about it? There are many online campaigns that people are creating to generate funds, and the government officials are trying their bit to provide them with necessities. But social media users are using a new template. “The Cab Driver Cried in Front of Me,” this seems to be the typical story that netizens across social media, especially LinkedIn and Twitter are using to show off their “humanity” during the pandemic. Coronavirus Economic Package: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Free Food, Cash Under Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore PM Garib Kalyan Yojana For Poor, Insurance Cover For Doctors And Other Frontline Workers.

“The cab driver cried in front of me saying I was his first customer in the last 48 hours. He said his wife is expecting groceries today atleast. This virus is gonna hit us from so many ways but the people who depend on daily income are gonna get hit the most. I gave the guy an extra 500. Obviously its not a big deal for most of us which means we should do it more. He showed me that he has been driving around for 70 kilometres since his last customer. Please pay your cab/rickshaw drivers, street vendors etc a little more (sic),” this is the template that netizens are using naturally to boast that they are ‘helping’ the daily wage earners, in this case, the cab drivers by copy-pasting the above content.

Here is the New Template:

The cab driver cried in front of me saying I was his first customer in the last 48 hours. He said his wife is expecting groceries today atleast. This virus is gonna hit us from so many ways but the people who depend on daily income are gonna get hit the most. — Aqib Mughal (@aqibmughal89) March 19, 2020

It Continues!

I gave the guy an extra 500. Obviously its not a big deal for most of us which means we should do it more. He showed me that he has been driving around for 70 kilometres since his last customer. Please pay your cab/rickshaw drivers, street vendors etc a little more. — Aqib Mughal (@aqibmughal89) March 19, 2020

Copy and Paste!

The cab driver cried in front of me saying i was his 1stcustomer in the whole day, he said he is expecting to do groceries today Atleast. This virus is going to hit is in different ways, but the people who depend on daily income are gonna get hit the most. #COVID19 #coronavirus — muhib shinwari 木黑 (@drmuhibAF) March 18, 2020

This Continues Too

I gave him some extra money, obviously it’s not a big deal for most of us which means we should do it more.please pay your cab drivers,street vendors etc a little more. You might just be their last customer of the day.#COVID19 #kabul #Afg #coronavirus — muhib shinwari 木黑 (@drmuhibAF) March 18, 2020

Same Story?

The cab driver cried in front of me saying I was his first customer in the last 48 hours. He said his wife is expecting groceries today atleast. — NOVOVID-19 (@novorapid_) March 26, 2020

Here's A Screenshot of the Wannabes From LinkedIn

Cab Driver Cried In Front of Me’ Screenshot of LinkedIn Users (Photo Credits: LinkedIn)

The daily wage earners are worst-affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Their work has come to a standstill. You can do your part by donating to the online platforms who are generating funds for the income-starved due to the lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic. But copy-pasting a content in a bid to gain popularity on social media is not helping them. It is instead a mockery of the global crisis.