The second wave of coronavirus infections spread rapidly in India. As per reports, the cases may continue to rise for the next few days. It has been over a year since the first coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 23, 2020. With the sharp rise in cases and restrictions in a few states, netizens fear there might be another nationwide lockdown. There is too much stress. To best deal with it, netizens trend #COVIDSecondWave funny memes and jokes, which has taken over Twitter. Social media users are using humour to deal with the ongoing rise in cases amid restrictions in states. The reactions are hilarious and relatable at the same time.

According to reports, the recent increase in COVID infections is more rapid than the previous wave in September-October last year. On Monday, March 29, India reported 68,020 new infections—its biggest surge since October last year. The total cases have crossed the 12-million mark. With the increase in COVID cases, many states have imposed restrictions in a bid to contain the surge. There is no such indication if another nationwide lockdown would be imposed anytime soon, but netizens fear the increase in cases could lead to possible restrictions.

March-April is also the time for board examinations, which now students anticipate might get hampered because of the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. It is a difficult time for the country's citizens and to deal with the situation; netizens are doing what they are best at—creating #COVIDSecondWave funny memes and jokes.

Check Tweets:

Thinking of #COVIDSecondWave & getting stuck in the house again Me: pic.twitter.com/MuW64Q8GQq — Gujarati Chokro💭 (@nickybadani) March 31, 2021

It's Exam Time!

Feel You!

Introverts Be Like

#COVIDSecondWave trending ...🥲 Meanwhile Introverts nd Students after seeing this... 🤭😉😌 (A series of feelings) pic.twitter.com/YbZlD02DG2 — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnanayk) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Students Be Like

Not Again!

Hope Not!

Students to Corona

Exams again posponded due to corona second wave Me to corona:#COVIDSecondWave pic.twitter.com/81NiRwz7oM — Shivaay_Says!! (@SaysShivaay) March 31, 2021

People Seeing the Viral Hashtag

Nothing Has Changed

One year later and nothing has changed #COVIDSecondWave pic.twitter.com/vBYUMFiG67 — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) March 31, 2021

Extroverts Be Like

Extrovert after waking up and see s #COVIDSecondWave is trending pic.twitter.com/S6WqAMvjns — Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) March 31, 2021

Keeping the jokes aside, it is a worrisome situation, and there seems no end to the struggle to deal with the ongoing pandemic. We must do, what’s needed to be done, to avoid further restrictions and increase in coronavirus cases. It is important to wear a mask, follow social distancing, avoid gatherings, and go out, only when necessary.

