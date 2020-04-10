Cute Video of Two Little Best-friends Reuniting With a Tight Hug After Months of Lockdown in Beijing Will Leave You With a Smile

Best friends hugging in Beijing (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The coronavirus lockdown has nearly out half of the world in a lockdown. With quarantine and social distancing being the only way to stay safe from the deadly COVID 19 flu, a lot of people are staying indoors. And no matter how much you try, we all miss our best friends, partner, closest ones who we cannot meet even if they stay very near to you. A very heartwarming video of two little best friends reuniting in Beijing has come up online. After going through a severe phase of Coronavirus, things are getting back to normal in China and the lockdown has been lifted now. A moment between these two best friends is going viral on social media and will make you miss your bestie a little more. Little Boy Singing Bob Marley’s Hit ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ Is the Quarantine Inspiration We All Need (Watch Adorable Video).

Coronavirus COVID 19 began in China towards the end of 2019 and the outbreak soon started spreading from Wuhan to other parts of the world. To counter the situation, a strict lockdown was imposed all over China as the cases continued to rise at a steep rate. Gradually, after the peak, the cases began to lower till finally it was fully cured of the pandemic. About 70 days later, the lockdown has been lifted in several parts of the country. Beijing also opened up after two months of lockdown and a video has captured the happiness of two best friends. ‘Happy Greeter’ Kid Says ‘Good Morning’ To Friends in Ways That Make You Go Aww… (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Video of Two Best Friends Reuniting in Beijing:

REUNITED: These best friends were very happy to see each other after two months of coronavirus lockdowns came to an end last month in Beijing. https://t.co/uiYn9hy5Ej pic.twitter.com/U9srNxT419 — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2020

That tight hug and one of them picking up the other is just too cute! The video is making others emotional too. And it is lovely how they keep a distance right after they have hugged. Check some reactions on the video:

Poor Lil Kids

Poor kids who absolutely don't deserve this. — Paul K (@PaulkSounds) April 10, 2020

Still Aware of the Distance

So touching .. after all they try to keep distance ! — Ratana Siri (@ratana_rat) April 10, 2020

So Pure!

That’s Beautiful — Lisa Pizzey (@LisaPizzey1) April 10, 2020

This video also reminds us of the toddlers from New York, a set of best friends whose video of hugging each other had gone viral. We totally get it, if you too are missing your best friend a little. After all, we are all awaiting for this to get over so we can go out and hug our favourite people! Let us remind ourselves, we need to be at a distance right now until we go out hugging everyone again.