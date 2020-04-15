Video of Teen Astrologer Abhigya Anand Predicting 'Severe Dangers in The World From November 2019 to April 2020' Seven Months Ago is Going Viral After People Relate it With Coronavirus Outbreak

Astrologer Abhigya Anand (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The fear about Coronavirus is only on the rise worldwide, as the number of cases continues to rise and so does the death toll. A lot of reports are doing the rounds on social media, trying to analyse the start of COVID 19, the spread and when the pandemic will end. Amid all the conspiracy theories and book references of Coronavirus emerging online, a video of a teenage astrologer named Abhigya Anand, talking about problems in the world from November 2019 to April 2020, is going viral. The video is from seven months ago, August 2019. In the video, Abhigya talks about war-like situations and diseases around the world during the said period. Now, a lot of people are relating these predictions with the outbreak of Coronavirus. Fact Check: Nostradamus' Theory About Coronavirus Prediction is False, Know Truth About The Viral Image.

Abhigya Anand has been posting several videos on YouTube channel Conscience. He refers to Vedic calendars, calling the year 2020 very troublesome to everyone around the world. He predicts war-like situations between India and Pakistan and also a rise in Iran-US tensions. Referring everything to planetary positions, he also talks about the rise in gold and silver prices. He mentions that January 24, 2020 is when Saturn enters into the Capricon and would cause "massive dangers." He says that a lot of "economic disasters" will happen and the major currencies of the world including the US dollar will come crashing down. He also points out that the transport systems and the companies that create machinery for the transport system will be heavily affected, emphasising on air transport companies. Another point he mentions is that there will be "different diseases affecting countries around the world." Did Dean Koontz's 'The Eyes of Darkness' and Sylvia Browne's 'End of Days' Predict The COVID-19 Outbreak? What's The Truth About This Pandemic? Know All About Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories.

The video of this prediction is going viral because people feel that it somewhere relates to the current situation of the world due to Coronavirus. Economies are going down all around the world, air transport system has been shut. The prices of gold and silver have skyrocketed in the last few months and as he mentions, even the richer countries are right now severely affected. Global Economy Could Shrink by 1% in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Says UN-DESA.

A lot of people have commented on this video saying how accurate these predictions are, especially the part where he mentions the widespread disease spread. Many are hoping that things subside after April 2020 as the prediction mentions. Although there is no direct reference to Coronavirus, a lot of people have found this video to be extremely relatable to the current situation in the world.