Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020! Ganpati celebrations have already started! This year due to coronavirus pandemic we may not be able to step out our houses or have get-togethers but that is no reason to lower our festive spirits. Send across Lord Ganpati photos, Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi, greetings, Ganesha WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and SMS to forward to the people you love to celebrate the day! We have your back with a collection of giving Happy Ganesh Chaturthi messages in Marathi, along with Ganpati pics. It is said that on Ganpati if you want to please Bappa, you must have a kind heart and do good deeds. Bappa is known to be extremely generous of all gods who removes all the obstacles in life and fulfils our wishes. During Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi we must worship Ganapati whole-heartedly.

While you are all set to hear chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in the air as you welcome the idol of Lord Ganesha in your homes to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, check out some Ganesh Chaturthi messages, wishes and greetings in Marathi. From decorating the house, preparing a special makhar, and making favourite food items like Modak and sweets, you can celebrate the day at home in whatever way you want! But before that, check out the collection of Happy Ganesh Chaturthi messages in Marathi, Ganpati photos and GIFs, wishes, Ganeshotsav greetings and images.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are not limited to just Maharashtrians. People from other religious beliefs have Ganpati celebrations too. So what are you waiting for, send these WhatsApp messages, greetings, GIFs or images to send to your friends, relatives and well-wishers:

Ganesha GIFs

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Ganeshostav Chya Hardik Shubhecha. Tumchya Manokamna Purna Hovot, Sarvanna Sukh, Samruddhi, Aishwarya, Shaanti, Aarogya Labho Hich Bappa Charni Ichcha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Ganesh Chaturthichya Sarv Ganesh Bhaktanna Hardik Shubhechcha!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganesha GIFs

Message reads: Gajanana Shri Ganaraya, Aadi Vandu Tuj Morya. Ganpati-Bappa-Morya! Mangal-Murti-Morya! Ganesh ChaturthiChya Hardik Shubhechcha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Vandan Karto Ganrayala, Haath Jodto Varad Vinayakala, Prarthana Karto Gajananala, Sukhi Thev Tujhya Bhaktanna. Ganesh ChaturthiChya Hardik Shubhechcha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhechcha!

Ganesh Chaturthi Marathi messages 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Ek Do Teen Char, Ganapati cha Jay Jay Kaar, Paanch Chai Saat Aaath Ganapati Detat Saglyanchi saath! Ganesh Chaturthi chya Hardik Shubhechha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Marathi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Gajanana Shri Ganaraya aadi vandu tujha Moraya

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya!

Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers

It is very easy to send your festive wishes via WhatsApp stickers. Visit the Play Store and search for Ganpati WhatsApp stickers. Download the choice of an app that you like and send these WhatsApp Stickers via the messaging application. Check out free Ganeshotsav WhatsApp Stickers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).