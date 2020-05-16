CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Time Table Update: Datesheet for Board Examinations to Be Released Today at 5 PM at cbse.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 16: The datesheet for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for Class 10th and 12th will be released on Saturday, May 16, at 5 pm. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal. Students can see the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th datesheet on the Board's official website- cbse.nic.in. As per the notification released by the CBSE Board, the Class X and Class XII exams will be held from July 1 to July 15.

The delay in the exams came due to COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The CBSE Board exam date sheet 2020 can be seen on visiting the official website of the Board to check. Students can download the date sheet for the board examinations 2020. On May 11, Union Minister Pokhriyal, in a webinar had said that decision on CBSE board exams will be taken in a couple of days.

In the wake of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CBSE, like many other educational boards, has promoted students of classes 1 to 8 directly, without examinations. In addition to this, the board asked to promote the students of classes 9 and 11 on the basis of internal assessment marks in schools. Moreover, a notification issued by the CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to conduct exams for year 2020 online or offline for failed classes 9 and 11 students.