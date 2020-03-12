Fact Check: Coronavirus Infects 5 Persons in Mumbai's Mulund? Local MLA Mihir Kotecha Trashes Rumour, Seeks Action Against Fake News Mongers

Fact check on Coronavirus rumours in Mulund. (Photo Credit:, Twitter)

Mumbai, March 12: With the global coronavirus cases spreading fast in the country, reports about it being affecting people of Mulund have spread like wild fire. Reports were making the rounds on Whatsapp and social media, claiming that five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Thane-Mulund suburb of Maharshatra.

As panic spread in Thane-Mulund area, Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha on Thursday informed that the rumours are false and requested people not to panic. He issued a statement, which said, "I have Spoken to all concerned authorities there is no such case and it’s absolutely false. Request all not to panic. In Mumbai COVID19 tests are done only in Kasturba Hospital so the moment any case is detected they will make it public, so please do not beleive in any rumours and request not to forward such messages as it will create sheer panic. Be Safe avoid visiting Public Places unless necessary, take precautions." Coronavirus Vaccine Will Take Nearly 2 Years, Says ICMR; Health Ministry Lists Measures to Contain Outbreak.

He even stated that the photo making rounds in the social media is fake. He took to twitter and wrote, "The below photo is fake,i have spoken to Executive Health Officer no covid19 cases detected in #Mulund.Rqst citizens dont fwd msg on socialmedia,do not panic tke precautions,avoid going to public places.demanded to trace who faked this news."

Here's his tweet:

The below photo is fake,i have spoken to Executive Health Officer no covid19 cases detected in #Mulund.Rqst citizens dont fwd msg on socialmedia,do not panic tke precautions,avoid going to public places.demanded to trace who faked this news. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/tRHSUU1sDw — Mihir Kotecha (@mihirkotecha) March 12, 2020

Apart from issuing the statement, Kotecha demanded cyber crime should trace the culprit for spreading the rumours. The Vice President of BJP's Mumbai area also sought action against staff at Mumbai Airport who are taking bribes of Rs 150-200 to avoid scan of passengers.

Here's his tweet:

Demanded cyber crime should trace the culprit who spreaded fake msg abt 5 persons being detected of COVID19 in Mulund.Also demanded action against staff at mumbai airport who are taking bribes of $150-200 to avoid scan of passengers. #coronavirus @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/UvaVCBZ5QG — Mihir Kotecha (@mihirkotecha) March 12, 2020

As per the Union Health Ministry update, so far 73 cases have been tested positive in India. Among this, 14 foreign nationals were tested positive in Rajasthan. From Maharashtra, 11 cases have been reported, out of which 8 are from Pune, 1 from Nagpur and 2 from Mumbai. So, we at LatestLY quash the rumours on five cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Thane-Mulund suburb of Maharshatra, after local MLA's declaration. The reports are absolutely false.

Fact check